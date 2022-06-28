Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Wajackoyah (right) was responding to Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi (left) who accused him of misleading the youth with his push for legalization of commercial marijuana/CFM

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Stop meddling with my campaign, Wajackoyah tells Matiangi over marijuana debate

Wajackoyah, who was campaigning in Kisumu, said that government officials have no authority to question his manifesto. 
JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

KISUMU, Kenya, Jun 28 — Roots Party presidential candidate George Wajackoyah has told off government officials criticizing his manifesto which seeks to legalize bhang.

Wajackoyah, who was campaigning in Kisumu, said that government officials have no authority to question his manifesto for the August 9 General Election. 

“I want to ask government officials not to meddle in our campaigns, because they have no moral authority to tell a presidential candidate how to campaign,” said Wajackoyah.

He was responding to Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi who accused him of misleading the youth with his push for legalization of commercial marijuana.

Matiangi who commented on Wajackoyah’s proposal on Sunday further raised concerns over the spike in the use and abuse of marijuana among the youth which he attributed to the conversation surrounding its legalization.

The Roots Party leader also threatened to sack government officials meddling in campaigns if he assumes office after the August 9 General Election.

“Somebody in the government is telling the world that this man is misleading the public. I am warning that Cabinet Minister he will be the first one to be sacked when I take over the authority,” he stated.

The Roots presidential candidate continued with his call for legalization of bhang during his political campaign rallies in Kisumu and Western Kenya, where he sensationally promised to uproot flowers planted in city beautification programmes and replace them with bhang.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Wajackoyah said, if elected, he would initiate the exportation of the drug to countries such as China, noting that cannabis was a cash cow which could be milked to offset some of Kenya’s loans.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Roots Party appoints Omar Lali Nationwide Coordinator of Beach Boys Association

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 24 – Roots Party of George Wajackoyah has appointed Omar Lali as its nationwide party coordinator of Beach Boys Association (BBA)....

4 days ago

Kenya

NACADA cautions against legalization of Marijuana

MERU, Kenya, June 22 – The National Authority for the Campaign against Drug Abuse (NACADA) has cautioned against the legalisation of Marijuana for ‘economic...

6 days ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Murathe endorses Wajackoyah’s Marijuana agenda,urges Raila to consider it

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 22 – Jubilee Party Vice Chairperson David Murathe has thrown his support behind the Roots Party presidential candidate George Wajackoyah weed...

6 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Host community needs at the centre of comprehensive refugee response framework: Matiangi

Matiangi made the remarks in a speech read on his behalf by the Ministry’s Chief Administrative Secretary Winnie Guchu during the world refugee day...

6 days ago

Top stories

Wajackoyah to church leaders: Kenya does not belong to you

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 20 – Roots Party Presidential candidate George Wajackoyah has hit out at the Catholic Church for urging Kenyans to be wary...

June 20, 2022

Kenya

PICTURE STORY: Roots Party Presidential Candidate Wajackoyah’s family

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 14 – Root presidential aspirant George Luchiri Wajackoyah is a family man and a grandfather for that matter. The family of...

June 14, 2022

County News

Matiangi transfers Rongai cops after daring burglary incident

The CS encouraged residents to give intelligent reports that might lead to arrest of the six criminals, and a special team was sent to...

June 14, 2022

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

State House race: Roots Party to unveil 12-point manifesto on July 2

Wajackoyah's manifesto will feature radical proposals to transform the agricultural sector including the legalization of Marijuana to support its use for medical purposes.

June 9, 2022