The Roots Party candidate has argued snake farming has the potential to generate sufficient revenues to help offset the national debt which stands at Sh8.4 trillion with the debt ceiling raised to Sh10 trillion

State House race: Roots Party to unveil 12-point manifesto on July 2

Wajackoyah's manifesto will feature radical proposals to transform the agricultural sector including the legalization of Marijuana to support its use for medical purposes.

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 9 — Roots Party presidential candidate Prof George Wajackoyah is set to unveil his 12-point manifesto on July 2.

Wajackoyah’s manifesto will feature radical proposals to transform the agricultural sector including the legalization of Marijuana to support its use for medical purposes.

He will also outline his plan to upscale snake farming  in a bid to create sufficient venom supply for the manufacture of antivenin.

The Roots Party candidate has argued snake farming has the potential to generate sufficient revenues to help offset the national debt which stands at Sh8.4 trillion with the debt ceiling raised to Sh10 trillion.

“We will launch the manifesto and we will let Kenyans know our vision for the country,” Wajackoyah said during a television interview on Wednesday.

He is among four candidates cleared for the August 9 State House race by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC). The others are: Deputy President William Ruto(UDA), former Prime Minister Raila Odinga (Azimio) and Agano Party’s candidate David Waihiga.

Wajackoyah who is seen as a nonstarter in the State House race by prominent analysts has dismissed opinion polls projecting a two-horse race between Ruto and Raila terming pollsters as biased since it failed to capture responses in respect to all the four cleared candidates.

“I do not like that company and when I become president should I find out that it has violated the Constitution of Kenya by not doing what Kenyans want, I will send them packing,” he remarked.

He termed a recent Infotrak poll placing Raila ahead with 42 per cent of respondents sampled approving his candidature followed by Ruto (38 per cent) as flawed.

The poll published on Wednesday, June 8, projected undecided voters at 20 per cent.

Wajackoyah picked Justina Wamae as his running mate.

