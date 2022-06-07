Stand-off as IEBC declines to clear Sonko for Mombasa Governor’s race

MOMBASA, Kenya, Jun 7 – There was a stand-off at the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) offices in Mombasa on Tuesday after it declined to clear former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko for the Mombasa gubernatorial race.

According to the returning officer at the centre Swalha Ibrahim, Sonko presented a degree certificate from the Kenya Methodist University which was not certified.

Ibrahim further indicated that that Sonko’s clearance certificate from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) had not been stamped.