Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
MIKE SONKO. /FILE

August Elections

Sonko to appeal IEBC tribunal’s decision to throw out bid for Mombasa Governor’s seat

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 21 – Former Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko is expected back in court Tuesday to appeal the decision of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Disputes Tribunal to throw out his bid to vie for Mombasa gubernatorial seat.

In a ruling delivered on Monday, the tribunal chaired by IEBC commissioner Justus Nyang’aya, upheld the decision of the Mombasa County Returning Officer who had rejected Sonko’s clearance on account that he failed to submit his original University academic degree certificate which is in breach of the Constitution.

Nyang’aya said as provided for in Section 22 (1) (b) one must submit a degree certificate which is a requirement that bounds all aspirants, and the aspirant was under obligation to present it.

He noted that certification by an advocate is not allowed even though he used the same document for clearance in the 2017 poll.

Sonko, in his complaint, had argued that it was wrong for the returning officer to disqualify him despite a pending appeal before the Supreme Court on his impeachment.

The Wiper Party was given 72 hours to nominate another candidate for the Mombasa seat and present his papers before the county returning officer in compliance with election regulations by the Commission.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Nairobi youth rally behind Igathe in City Hall race

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 21 – Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Nairobi Governor Candidate Polycarp Igathe has received a major boost in his quest to...

6 mins ago

August Elections

Chebukati assures there is adequate security for all IEBC staff

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 20 – Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman Wafula Chebukati has assured that adequate security will be provided for all...

13 hours ago

Kenya

East Africa leaders meet on DR Congo conflict

Nairobi (AFP), Jun 20 – East African leaders met in Kenya on Monday to discuss the security situation in the Democratic Republic of Congo’s...

14 hours ago

August Elections

Commission for University Education urges Sakaja to honour summons

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 20 – The Commission for University Education (CUE) has urged Nairobi gubernatorial candidate Johnson Sakaja to honor its invitation to appear...

14 hours ago

August Elections

22.1mn voters to participate in Aug polls – Chebukati

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 20 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) says 22,120,458 voters have been registered to vote in the August General...

15 hours ago

August Elections

Kenya Kwanza Stage managed Jacaranda rally chaos – Babu Owino

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 20 – Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino has distanced himself from claims that he orchestrated the violence at Jacaranda...

16 hours ago

August Elections

Sakaja presents himself to DCI headquarters in probe on Ugandan degree

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 20 – Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja on Monday presented himself at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters following summons in...

17 hours ago

August Elections

Catholic Bishops urge Kenyans to be wary of Wajackoyah marijuana ideals

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 20 – The Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB) has warned the electorate against voting for leaders who promote immoral and...

17 hours ago