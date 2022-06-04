Sonko, Thang’wa among impeached leaders disqualified from polls



NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 4 — The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has barred impeached leaders from contesting in the August 9 polls citing the need to conform to constitutional provisions under Article 75(3).

IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati as a result disqualified former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, former Kiambu Chief Executive Committee Member for Youth Karungo wa Thang’wa and Chitavi Mkala, former Chief Executive Officer by Malindi Water and Sewerage Company Ltd.

Chebukati affirmed that the disqualification is applicable to persons dismissed for offending provisions of Article 76, 77 or 78 (2) of the Constitution.

He explained that the trio aren’t eligible to run for public office after being hounded out of office over integrity issues as stipulated in the Chapter six of the constitution.

“The reason for disqualification was and remains that he was removed from office for abuse of public office,” Chebukati said while responding on the Sonko’s issue.

Article 75(3) provides that: “A person who has been dismissed or otherwise removed from office for a contravention of the provisions specified in clause (2) is disqualified from holding any other State office.”

Chebukati however clarified that those with active cases in court will be presumed innocent until all active appeals are concluded.

He said a similar presumption of innocence will apply to those being investigated as listed by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission are also still qualified.

Chebukati further stated that non-elected public officers who did not resign by February 9 within timelines provided in law will not be cleared to seek elective office.