Shioso promoted to Police AIG, to retain Spokesperson role

NAIVASHA, Kenya, Jun 26 — Police Spokesperson Bruno Shioso has been promoted to the position of Assistant Inspector General of Police.

Speaking to Capital News on Sunday, Shioso said the promotion is a clear demonstration of the government’s belief in his ability to lead.

He committed to do his best to ensure he performs his role diligently.

“My promotion means everything to me. I am glad the government and Inspector General have confidence in me to contribute towards effective policing outcomes. I am honored to be recognized for my service, and I can only strive to do better in the service to Kenyans,” he said.

Shioso retain the communication docket at the police but with more powers coming with the higher rank.

Shioso was appointed to the police spokesperson position in August 2021 while on the UN Secondment mission in New York replacing Charles Owino who had served in the position for more than 10 years.