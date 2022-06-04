Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
June 4, 2022 | UDA presidential candidate William Ruto addresses a rally at the Kamukunji grounds in Nairobi/DPPS

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

‘Shame on you!,’ Ruto tells Atwoli camp that predicated he won’t be on the ballot

Ruto who made six campaign stops before arriving in Kamukunji for the grand rally told off his opponents led by KANU-rea trade unionist Francis Atwoli who once vowed the DP would not be on the ballot saying their schemes had failed.
JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 4 — Deputy President William Ruto told off naysayers who said he will on be on the ballot in August as he made a triumphant entry into the city’s Kamukunji grounds Saturday afternoon after being cleared by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

Ruto who made six campaign stops before arriving in Kamukunji for the grand rally told off his opponents led by KANU-rea trade unionist Francis Atwoli who once vowed the DP would not be on the ballot saying their schemes had failed.

“They were saying that I will not be on the ballot, today I have been cleared and included on the ballot paper. This is an important day, it shows that anyone in this country has the opportunity to become a President,” Ruto told an excited crowd.

The UDA presidential candidate, a frontrunner in the race to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta who backs his archrival Raila Odinga, vowed to soldier on with his quest to empower persons at the bottom of the pyramid.

Ruto pledged to institute necessary reforms to ensure upward social mobility for small-scale traders with an initial investment of Sh50 billion.

“This election is about the economy of our country, and bottom up is the only way,” he stated.

He also pledged to prioritize lowering the cost of living which he attributed to the increased food prices.

“We must make sure we support our farmers by reducing the cost of farm input, so that food prices can come down and in turn reduce the cost of living,” he stated.

The DP also said his government will engage with developers to provide suitable mortgage facilities, so as to enable more Kenyans to become homeowners while paying interest rates as low as 5 per cent.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The DP said the plan will be to have Nairobi residents majority of whom are tenants pay mortgage instead of paying rent so as to own homes eventually.

“We will work out a plan so that instead of paying rent you pay mortgage so that after 10 or 15 years you become a homeowner,” he stated.

As part of ensuring accessible health care for all, Ruto said his administration will bring down monthly contributions for the NHIF to Sh150 for low income earners from the current Sh500. He also pledged government support for Kenyans who can’t afford it.

The DP committed to ensure a sensitive government policy for disabled persons and orphans.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

PICTURES: Ruto’s IEBC clearance

Ruto was cleared to run for the presidency on Saturday after meeting legal requirements/DPPS

2 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

The mama mboga, boda boda rider who endorsed Ruto’s State House bid

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 4 — Deputy President William Ruto picked a mama mboga and a boda boda rider as proposer and a seconder when...

2 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Ruto appoints Senator Kindiki as his Chief Agent, Veronica Maina to deputize him

Ruto said Kindiki will be assisted by United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Secretary General Veronica Maina.

5 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Chebukati clears Ruto, running mate Rigathi for August 9 State House race

Ruto was presented with the clearance certificate and a sample ballot paper at the Bomas of Kenya in Nairobi by the IEBC Chairperson Wafula...

5 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Ruto, Rigathi at Bomas for IEBC clearance to join State House race

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 4 — Deputy President William Ruto arrived at Bomas of Kenya on Saturday where he was expected to present his credentials...

7 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Ruto set for grand city tour after presenting papers to Chebukati

Ruto, who will be accompanied by his running mate Rigathi Gachagua (Mathira, MP) and a host of high-ranking UDA party officials, was appointed to...

8 hours ago

Top stories

Formation of NDICC helped cut down bureaucracy – Matiangi

Nairobi, Kenya, June 3 – Interior Cabinet secretary Fred Matiangi now says the formation of the National Development Implementation and Communication Cabinet Committee (NDICC)...

1 day ago

Kenya

COVID billionaires were allies to those tasked with graft war – Ruto

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 2 – Deputy President William Ruto has faulted his own administration in the fight against corruption saying it has failed because...

2 days ago