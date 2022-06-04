‘Shame on you!,’ Ruto tells Atwoli camp that predicated he won’t be on the ballot

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 4 — Deputy President William Ruto told off naysayers who said he will on be on the ballot in August as he made a triumphant entry into the city’s Kamukunji grounds Saturday afternoon after being cleared by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

Ruto who made six campaign stops before arriving in Kamukunji for the grand rally told off his opponents led by KANU-rea trade unionist Francis Atwoli who once vowed the DP would not be on the ballot saying their schemes had failed.

“They were saying that I will not be on the ballot, today I have been cleared and included on the ballot paper. This is an important day, it shows that anyone in this country has the opportunity to become a President,” Ruto told an excited crowd.

The UDA presidential candidate, a frontrunner in the race to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta who backs his archrival Raila Odinga, vowed to soldier on with his quest to empower persons at the bottom of the pyramid.

Ruto pledged to institute necessary reforms to ensure upward social mobility for small-scale traders with an initial investment of Sh50 billion.

“This election is about the economy of our country, and bottom up is the only way,” he stated.

He also pledged to prioritize lowering the cost of living which he attributed to the increased food prices.

“We must make sure we support our farmers by reducing the cost of farm input, so that food prices can come down and in turn reduce the cost of living,” he stated.

The DP also said his government will engage with developers to provide suitable mortgage facilities, so as to enable more Kenyans to become homeowners while paying interest rates as low as 5 per cent.

The DP said the plan will be to have Nairobi residents majority of whom are tenants pay mortgage instead of paying rent so as to own homes eventually.

“We will work out a plan so that instead of paying rent you pay mortgage so that after 10 or 15 years you become a homeowner,” he stated.

As part of ensuring accessible health care for all, Ruto said his administration will bring down monthly contributions for the NHIF to Sh150 for low income earners from the current Sh500. He also pledged government support for Kenyans who can’t afford it.

The DP committed to ensure a sensitive government policy for disabled persons and orphans.