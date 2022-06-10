Sema kuchoma! Pastor refers to Kenya Kwanza as Kenya Kwisha while praying for Ruto, Gachagua

NAIROBI, Kenya June 10 – A pastor referred to Kenya Kwanza as Kenya Kwisha on Friday while praying for the alliance’s presidential candidate William Ruto and his running mate Rigathi Gachagua.

Ruto and Gachagua were just standing next to the pastor near the pulpit when the pastor suddenly said, “we want to come into an agreement with the Kenya Kwisha” before she quickly corrected herself to say “Kenya Kwanza.”

The moment was captured on live television.

As soon as pastor mentioned “Kenya Kwisha”, Ruto and Gachagua appeared uncomfortable even as she corrected herself and proceed to complete the prayers at the Nyayo National Stadium where hundreds of women had gathered to sign a charter with Ruto’s team.

This preacher referred Kenya Kwanza as Kenya Kwisha while praying for Deputy President William Ruto and his running mate Rigathi Gachagua. /NTV Screen

Also read: