Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Isiolo -Moyale Highway. / COURTESY

crime

Security heightened along Isiolo-Moyale highway to combat drug trafficking

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

Nairobi, Kenya, June 28 – Security has been beefed up along the busy Moyale-Isiolo Highway to curb the increased cases of drug smuggling believed to originate from the neighboring country.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said Tuesday that the move followed a revelation that proceeds from the sale of the drugs were being used to fund criminal activities.

The Isiolo-Moyale highway has become a major transit route for drugs that are believed to be smuggled into the country from Ethiopia.

“Intelligence leads indicate that the traffickers procure the drug from associates in a neighboring country,” DCI said.

The statement from the agency comes a week after Police officers arrested five drug traffickers at the Sabache area along the Moyale-Isiolo highway, Samburu County who were transporting Marijuana with a street value of over Sh2.5 million.

“In the noon incident, a contingent of a special multi-agency team, braving the scorching sun that is synonymous with the upper eastern county, were manning a vehicle checkpoint they had mounted on the highway when a beige land cruiser hastily approached. The driver of the vehicle, who was acting suspiciously was ordered to stop and alight, to facilitate a proper search,” the DCI said.

The agency said that upon a detailed inspection of the vehicle, 41 stones of marijuana locally known as ‘Shashamane’ that was tightly wrapped in a khaki paper and sealed with heavy layers of tape were recovered.

The drugs weighed 73.6Kgs according to the DCI.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The agency cautioned the members of the public against dealing in drugs saying it could attract heavy penalties or imprisonment.

“Kenyans are reminded that marijuana is a prohibited drug and being found in possession, trafficking or growing the plant attracts heavy penalties of up-to 20 years behind bars,” the agency warned.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

crime

DCI to unveil comical illustrations of crime scenes to humanize police force

Nairobi, Kenya, June 28- The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) is set to start publishing comical illustrations of select crime scenes as part of...

49 mins ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

‘If you wont vote me in, vote for Raila’ Wajackoyah says

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 28 – Roots Party Presidential candidate George Wajackoyah has now backed Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate Raila Odinga and...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Mombasa firm agrees to cede govt house, title to be reverted back to KCAA

In adopting the consent between EACC and the Defendants, the Environment and Land Court sitting in Mombasa issued a permanent injunction restraining the defendants...

2 hours ago

JUDICIARY

University lecturer, 3 High Court judges face JSC panel hiring CoA judges

Dr. Ndegwa Paul Wamuti, PhD, a lecturer at the University of Nairobi was the first candidate to face eleven-member commission chaired by Chief Justice...

3 hours ago

August Elections

Maendeleo Ya Wanawake urges Raila to endorse Karua for Presidency after his two terms expire

SIAYA, Kenya, Jun 28 – The Maendeleo ya wanawake has urged Azimio-One Kenya presidential candidate Raila Odinga to endorse his running mate Martha Karua...

4 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Raila promises ‘bottom-up development’ through Ward Fund rollout

Odinga, a fierce critic of Deputy President William Ruto's bottom-up economic model upon which his presidential campaign is anchored, made reference to the approach...

4 hours ago

Kenya

Police probe burglary at Nyali CDF offices

MOMBASA, Kenya, Jun 27 – Police in Nyali Sub- County, Mombasa County have launched an investigation into an incident in which area constituency Development...

19 hours ago

Kenya

‘My life is in danger’ Nyali MP Mohammed Ali says after offices are raided

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 27 – Nyali Member of Parliament Mohammed Ali now claims his life is in danger hours after his offices based at...

19 hours ago