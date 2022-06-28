Security heightened along Isiolo-Moyale highway to combat drug trafficking

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Nairobi, Kenya, June 28 – Security has been beefed up along the busy Moyale-Isiolo Highway to curb the increased cases of drug smuggling believed to originate from the neighboring country.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said Tuesday that the move followed a revelation that proceeds from the sale of the drugs were being used to fund criminal activities.

The Isiolo-Moyale highway has become a major transit route for drugs that are believed to be smuggled into the country from Ethiopia.

“Intelligence leads indicate that the traffickers procure the drug from associates in a neighboring country,” DCI said.

The statement from the agency comes a week after Police officers arrested five drug traffickers at the Sabache area along the Moyale-Isiolo highway, Samburu County who were transporting Marijuana with a street value of over Sh2.5 million.

“In the noon incident, a contingent of a special multi-agency team, braving the scorching sun that is synonymous with the upper eastern county, were manning a vehicle checkpoint they had mounted on the highway when a beige land cruiser hastily approached. The driver of the vehicle, who was acting suspiciously was ordered to stop and alight, to facilitate a proper search,” the DCI said.

The agency said that upon a detailed inspection of the vehicle, 41 stones of marijuana locally known as ‘Shashamane’ that was tightly wrapped in a khaki paper and sealed with heavy layers of tape were recovered.

The drugs weighed 73.6Kgs according to the DCI.

The agency cautioned the members of the public against dealing in drugs saying it could attract heavy penalties or imprisonment.

“Kenyans are reminded that marijuana is a prohibited drug and being found in possession, trafficking or growing the plant attracts heavy penalties of up-to 20 years behind bars,” the agency warned.