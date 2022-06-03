Connect with us

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi. /CFM-FILE.

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Security agencies are ready for the August 9 polls: Matiang’i

Matiangi said security teams are finalizing strategies in line with standard operating procedures and will soon begin mock deployments to polling stations in preparation to support the IEBC conduct elections.
BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 3- Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi has said security agencies are all set to provide the necessary support to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) during the August polls.

Matiangi said Friday following a meeting with Senior Security and National Government Administration Officers at the APTC Embakasi, that he is satisfied with the reports on election preparedness by the regional security teams presented to him during what he termed as the first National Security Assessment Session.

The Interior CS said that security teams are finalizing strategies in line with standard operating procedures and will soon begin mock deployments to polling stations in preparation to support the IEBC conduct elections.

“We have received security reports from each of the eight Regional Commissioners and Police Commanders. We are now tidying up finalizing our SOPs so that we are ready to support the IEBC in August. In two of our regions, we have begun doing simulations, and the rest will follow suit next week,” Matiangi said.

The approach links national and local level security operations to provide urgent interventions to address the wider political, economic and social drivers of violence.

Matiangi said that as part of the preparation exercise, the command teams will move around the proposed polling stations and area where voting and tallying will take place to ensure that the government has everything it needs to support the electoral agency during the August 9 exercise.

“I want to assure the people of Kenya that we are ready to support IEBC to conduct national elections,” he said.

The CS noted that based on situation reports and security assessments, most parts of the country are peaceful except isolated incidences in Kerio Valley in the North Rift.

He reiterated that the security agencies will only play a supportive role during the polls and leave the rest to the IEBC.

