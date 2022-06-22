Sakaja sues CUE Chair Nyaigoti over degree fiasco, wants him arrested

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 22 – Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja has filed contempt proceedings against the chairman of Commission for University Education Chacha Nyaigoti.

Sakaja stated that Nyaigoti is in disobedience of a court issued by Justice Jairus Ngaah directing that the intended revocation of his degree be put on hold pending the hearing of the judicial review application filed by Sakaja

In his application, Sakaja indicated that the Chairman of CUE went on to revoke his academic qualification contrary to the court order.

He wants Chacha to be arrested and brought to court for the court to make a determination for him to be sent to jail for a period of six months.

Sakaja was cleared by the IEBC Dispute resolution committee on grounds the commission and Returning officer had no powers to determine his academic qualifications.

Sakaja who is vying on UDA ticket stands to compete with Jubilee Party nominee Polycarp Igathe.