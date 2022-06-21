Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja when he presented himself at the DCI in degree probe, June 20, 2022. /BRUHAN MAKONG

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Sakaja says he is cooperating with DCI on degree probe

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

Nairobi, Kenya, June 21 – Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja says he is cooperating with the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) as he seeks to clear his name in the ongoing probe over the authenticity of his university degree certificate.

Sakaja who is eying the Nairobi gubernatorial seat told journalists Monday after spending more than three hours recording his statement, that he also took the DCI to task over an earlier statement from the agency that appeared to suggest that the investigative agency “would not allow certain candidates to contest for different seats” in the upcoming polls.

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) gubernatorial candidate reiterated that he holds proper credentials which had been verified by the relevant institutions saying nothing will deter him from going for the county’s top seat.

“We shall cooperate because we are busy and we are focused on our agenda which is to serve the people of Nairobi, we have been cleared properly, we have presented our certificates that have been verified by both institutions here and out of the country,” he said.

While lauding the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji over his statement calling for fairness in the investigations of the conduct of candidates contesting for different seats, Sakaja said the role of different institutions should not be politicized.

“There is no one law and one set of requirements for Sakaja and another law and other set of requirements for the rest of Kenyans. All of us must be asked to produce the same things. If it is a gown, let all of us produce it, if it’s a timetable, or meal card all of us must be asked the same things,” he said.

In response to his failure to appear before the Commission for University Education (CUE), Sakaja said that they have not received any formal communication from the institution.

“Once they sent it to us, we are ready to abide. We have nothing whatsoever to hide, we have nothing to keep way, we presented the documents like every other aspirant… We stick to what the law demands of us,” he said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Sakaja has maintained that he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Management (External) from Team University in Uganda.

His date with the DCI comes a day after the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) dismissed a case against his clearance.

The IEBC Disputes Resolution Committee cited lack of jurisdiction to probe his academic credentials as the Commission on University Education had already validated his degree.

 “The returning officer is not obliged to ascertain validity of a degree while clearing a candidate. The IEBC Dispute Resolution Committee has no jurisdiction to authenticate academic credentials,” read the ruling delivered on Sunday.

The committee also argued that the petitioner filed the petition outside the set timelines as the Returning Officer had already cleared the candidate.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Top stories

KCAA assembles ATC team to guide helicopters around around restricted WRC airspace

A three-member ATC team will coordinate VIP, TV and MEDEVAC flights in and out of the restricted airspace, KCAA said in a statement on...

12 mins ago

County News

Mob kills middle-aged man, injures associate over motorbike theft

The suspects were stoned by the irate members of the public saying the motorcycle registration No KMFZ 872U Boxer was stolen from Amos Mulongo...

56 mins ago

Kenya

President Kenyatta warns men against misusing land sale proceeds at the expense of their families

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 22 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has warned men against spending money on secret lovers at the expense of their families. During...

16 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Kenyatta kicks off issuance of 1 million title deeds

President Kenyatta directed the Cabinet Secretaries for Lands and Interior to come up with a programme that will involve other Cabinet Secretaries in the...

16 hours ago

Kenya

EACC boss Mbarak proposes a one- stop-shop degree verification system

MOMBASA, Kenya, Jun 22 – The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Twalib Mbarak has called for the establishment of a...

17 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Ruto promises persons with disabilities space on the decision-making table

Dr Ruto noted that is was crucial that these people have an active voice and are seated at the centre of the country’s decision-making...

17 hours ago

Kenya

NACADA cautions against legalization of Marijuana

MERU, Kenya, June 22 – The National Authority for the Campaign against Drug Abuse (NACADA) has cautioned against the legalisation of Marijuana for ‘economic...

17 hours ago

August Elections

Ruto vows to deport Chinese traders if elected

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 22 – Deputy President William Ruto has said he would deport Chinese nationals in jobs that could be done by locals...

18 hours ago