Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja during a KEPSA meeting, June 21, 2022. /COURTESY

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Sakaja reigns supreme in City Hall race with 40pc popularity despite degree drama – TIFA

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 21 – United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Nairobi gubernatorial candidate Johnson Sakaja is the most preferred candidate in the City Hall race according to a new survey by the Trends for Insights Africa (TIFA).

In the opinion data, Sakaja who has been at the centre of controversy in recent days owing to the authenticity of his degree certificate has an approval rating of 40 percent.

The Nairobi Senator is being investigated by the Director of Criminal Investigation (DCI) to ascertain if he indeed graduated from Team University, a Uganda based institution.

The validity of the degree certificate continues to be in question this even as the Senator maintains that he graduated and obtained a Bachelor degree in Management.

The Senator was on Sunday cleared by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Dispute tribunal to vie for the Nairobi gubernatorial seat.

Azimio gubernatorial candidate Polycarp Igathe was polled second with an a approval rating of 32 percent.

“632 respondents were interviewed spread across the 17 constituencies,” the pollster said in their findings released on Tuesday.

Conversely, ODM and Azimio La Umoja are both more popular than their rivals, UDA and the Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

The Odinga-led alliance is the most popular outfit with an approval rating of 46 percent and trailed by the Kenya Kwanza Alliance which has a rating of 24 percent.

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party enjoys a commanding lead with 30 percent while UDA has a rating of 22 percent.

In the poll findings, Sakaja has more female supporters with 41 percent of those supporting his bid while Igathe is being supported by 24 percent of female supporters in the County.

But even as Sakaja reigns supreme in the city, 36 percent of the respondents polled do not believe that he has a valid degree certificate.

In the Senatorial race, ODM’s Edwin Sifuna enjoys a commanding lead with an approval rating of 27 percent followed by UDA’s Bishop Margaret Wanjiru who has a rating of nine percent.

Esther Passaris of ODM and who belongs in the Azimio coalition is poised to retain her Woman Representative seat in the survey after she was found to have an approval rating of 32 percent.

Millicent Omanga from UDA was polled in at second with a rating of 19 percent.

