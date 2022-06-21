Sakaja promotes pro-business policies during session with private sector leaders

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 21 — Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja has pledged to advance business-friendly policies in a bid to transform the city’s business environment.

The UDA gubernatorial candidate who was speaking during a roundtable with the Kenya Private Sector Alliance (KEPSA) on Tuesday, said that his administration will focus on providing a conducive environment for the business community in Nairobi.

He pledged to initiate policy interventions to facilitate the ease of doing business including rolling out digital services that will reduce human interactions with cash as a way of fighting corruption within City Hall.

“Our government will be there to support and help business community by creating a friendly business environment. Service delivery will be stepped down to the Boroughs, where every solutions will be provided at that level,” Sakaja said.

KEPSA CEO Carol Kariuki, while speaking at the event, called on the next administration to provide a mass urban mobility plan that will ease congestion in the capital.

“No city can develop without a massive urban mobility plan, we cannot grow when people are stuck in traffic for hours,” Kariuki said during the roundtable. UDA gubernatorial candidate delivers his remarks during a roundtable with the Kenya Private Sector Alliance in Nairobi/Sakaja Campaign

She added that one of the biggest challenge for Nairobi has been lack of a zoning regulations which has seen conflict between residence and business community especially bars which are set up in the middle of residences hence leading to unresolved complaints over noise pollution by city residents.

“Implement a zoning regulations to ensure developments are done at their right places,” she said.

On revenue growth, Sakaja said that Nairobi County is capable of generating revenues to over Sh50 billion annually while committing to lead efforts towards attainment of the same.

“We can cut down on wastage and create opportunities for business community and I assure you we will collect 50b every year,” Sakaja added.