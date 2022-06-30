Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Sakaja promised a holistic vision for the city outlined in a master plan that addresses some of the prevailing concerns and highlights the opportunities for investors/Sakaja City Hal Campaign

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Sakaja promises pro-business City Hall, license automation during talks with European Business Council

Sakaja who spoke on Thursday during a breakfast meeting with the Kenya’s chapter of the European Business Council (EBC) said his administration will seek partnerships to enhance delivery of services to the city’s residents.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 30 — Nairobi Senator and UDA Governor Candidate Johnson Sakaja has promised to institute pro-business policy measures to promote the east of doing business in Nairobi and promote the city status as a regional financial hub.

Sakaja who spoke on Thursday during a breakfast meeting with the Kenya’s chapter of the European Business Council (EBC) said his administration will seek partnerships to enhance delivery of services to the city’s residents.

He promised to reduce human interaction with cash by operationalizing electronic payment systems and e-licenses to reduce corruption.

“Nairobi needs to continue positioning itself as a business and financial hub in Africa, attracting investors. For this to happen we have to ensure a friendly conducive business environment. My administration will ensure there is a one-stop shop for investors to get information about the County, it’s master plan, and what is needed to do business. We will have one e-license that’s easily accessible,” Senator Sakaja said.

He invited EBC Kenya members to collaborate with the county to deliver a city that has order and dignity through Public Private Partnerships (PPPs).

One of the issues raised by the members was the city’s planning and change of land use which they said has often been random and driven by deep pockets.

“Nairobi was the green city, well organized and well planned. This has been lost as we see developments, seemingly without a plan in every other corner of the city,” said Johnstone Bogonko, an EBC Kenya Member.

Other issues raised included mushrooming of night clubs in estates, poor service delivery and need for change management in the County.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Sakaja promised a holistic vision for the city outlined in a master plan that addresses some of the prevailing concerns and highlights the opportunities for investors.

“The citizens of the city must own the city and have proper public participation that is open for all. We will have participatory budgeting and also planning of the city so we can all own this city and it’s future,” he said.

On school feeding, Sakaja called on the members of EBC Kenya and other private sector players to partner with his administration to deliver this initiative to help keep children in schools.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Kenyan fugitive wanted in the UK for molestation extradited

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 30 – A Kenya fugitive wanted in the United Kingdom for child molestation has finally been extradited to answer to his...

55 mins ago

Kenya

Police probing incident of underage child caught on camera smoking marijuana

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 30 – The National Police Service (NPS) says it is investigating an incident where an underage child was caught n camera...

1 hour ago

August Elections

Karua roots for ODM Homa Bay gubernatorial candidate Gladys Wanga

HOMA BAY, Kenya, Jun 30 – Azimio- One Kenya coalition Presidential running mate Martha Karua has drummed up support for Homa-Bay County ODM party...

2 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Raila dismisses claims he orchestrated ports auction to UAE company

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 30 – Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Alliance flag bearer Raila Odinga has distanced himself from the claims that he...

2 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Court issues temporary orders for inclusion of running mate photos on ballots

Under the current format, the ballot papers contain the sponsor party's symbol, the name and image of the candidate (presidential/gubernatorial), and the name of...

2 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

I have no problem with IEBC staff so long as they are competitively recruited – DP Ruto

19 hours ago

Kenya

Govt asks Kenyans to import maize within stipulated period after tax waiver

Nairobi, Kenya, Jun 29 – The government has urged Kenyans to import maize within the stipulated period in a bid to stabilize food prices...

19 hours ago

August Elections

Ruto lauds Raila for committing to concede defeat if unsuccessful in Aug polls

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 29 – Deputy President William Ruto has exuded confidence that the August 9 general election will be a peaceful poll after...

19 hours ago