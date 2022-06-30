Sakaja promises pro-business City Hall, license automation during talks with European Business Council

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 30 — Nairobi Senator and UDA Governor Candidate Johnson Sakaja has promised to institute pro-business policy measures to promote the east of doing business in Nairobi and promote the city status as a regional financial hub.

Sakaja who spoke on Thursday during a breakfast meeting with the Kenya’s chapter of the European Business Council (EBC) said his administration will seek partnerships to enhance delivery of services to the city’s residents.

He promised to reduce human interaction with cash by operationalizing electronic payment systems and e-licenses to reduce corruption.

“Nairobi needs to continue positioning itself as a business and financial hub in Africa, attracting investors. For this to happen we have to ensure a friendly conducive business environment. My administration will ensure there is a one-stop shop for investors to get information about the County, it’s master plan, and what is needed to do business. We will have one e-license that’s easily accessible,” Senator Sakaja said.

He invited EBC Kenya members to collaborate with the county to deliver a city that has order and dignity through Public Private Partnerships (PPPs).

One of the issues raised by the members was the city’s planning and change of land use which they said has often been random and driven by deep pockets.

“Nairobi was the green city, well organized and well planned. This has been lost as we see developments, seemingly without a plan in every other corner of the city,” said Johnstone Bogonko, an EBC Kenya Member.

Other issues raised included mushrooming of night clubs in estates, poor service delivery and need for change management in the County.

Sakaja promised a holistic vision for the city outlined in a master plan that addresses some of the prevailing concerns and highlights the opportunities for investors.

“The citizens of the city must own the city and have proper public participation that is open for all. We will have participatory budgeting and also planning of the city so we can all own this city and it’s future,” he said.

On school feeding, Sakaja called on the members of EBC Kenya and other private sector players to partner with his administration to deliver this initiative to help keep children in schools.