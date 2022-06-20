Connect with us

Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja when he presented himself at the DCI in degree probe, June 20, 2022. /BRUHAN MAKONG

August Elections

Sakaja presents himself to DCI headquarters in probe on Ugandan degree

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 20 – Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja on Monday presented himself at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters following summons in the ongoing investigation on his Ugandan degree

The DCI has already summoned him today for grilling over claims of forgery and he was also expected to provide proof to the Commission for University Education (CUE) that he indeed has a degree.

Sakaja stated that he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Management (External) from Team University in Uganda.

The Director of Public Prosecution Noordin Haji had ordered police to investigate the claims and others.

He was asked to present the application letter he sent to Team University, admission letter and school fee payment records.

He is also supposed to give a clearance letter from Speaker of Senate to show he was allowed to travel to Uganda for his studies or any other activities.

The DPP asked the police to address allegations and complaints about aspirants’ academic credentials on social and mainstream media be investigated.

At the same time, the DPP told police to probe any government agencies that may have been involved in fraudulent clearance of aspirants without requisite documents in what may rope in staff from the IEBC and the CUE.

