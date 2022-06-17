Connect with us

Senator Johnson Sakaja.

Top stories

Sakaja not arrested and was not summoned, police say

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya June 17 – Police have dismissed reports that Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja is under arrest.

Inspector-General of Police Hilary Mutyambai said Sakaja was not summoned to DCI headquarters where he showed up on Friday evening with a letter from his lawyer seeking to establish if he was wanted following reports in the Daily Nation newspaper.

“The Senator is not under arrest,” Mutyambai said, “he was not summoned either.”

Reports about Sakaja’s purported arrest were first posted on social media by politicians affiliated with the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and its Social Media Strategist Dennis Itumbi.

Elgeyo Marakwet Kipchumba Murkomen too posted about the arrest, blaming President Uhuru Kenyatta.

According to a story on the Daily Nation, Sakaja is under investigation over his academic papers, coming hot on the heels of an active petition at the IEBC tribunal where a voter challenged a degree used to clear him for elections.

Sakaja insists the university degree he holds from Team Univesity in Uganda is genuine.

