Sakaja maintains he graduated from Ugandan University

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 13- Nairobi Governor candidate Johnson Sakaja has maintained that he has a degree from Teams University in Uganda, dismissing claims that he did not graduate.

Responding to a complaint before the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) regarding the legality of his academic credentials, Sakaja accused the complainant of having deliberately omitted relevant pages of the graduation booklet that contained his name.

The complaint was lodged after claims that the Sakaja’s was not among a list of Teams University graduates, given that a degree certificate is among requisite requirements for Governor candidates in Kenya.

“Among other qualifications and awards of excellence, I hold a Bachelor of Science in Management degree conferred upon me by Team University in Uganda, having satisfied the requirements of the award,” Sakaja stated.

Sakaja said that Teams University is duly recognized in Uganda, and by extension in Kenya.

He also dismissed names used by the complainant (Johnson Koskei Sakaja) to refer to him, noting that his only name is Sakaja Johnson Arthur.

Sakaja further asked IEBC to dismiss the complaint as it was filed outside the prescribed timeliness.

According Sakaja, the deadline for filing a dispute lapsed on June 8, 2022.

“The complaints herein are legally incompetent, fatally detective and procedurally untenable having been lodged outside the prescribed statutory timelines,” he stated.