Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja during an interview with Capital FM on November 2, 2021.

August Elections

Sakaja maintains he graduated from Ugandan University

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 13- Nairobi Governor candidate Johnson Sakaja has maintained that he has a degree from Teams University in Uganda, dismissing claims that he did not graduate.

Responding to a complaint before the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) regarding the legality of his academic credentials, Sakaja accused the complainant of having deliberately omitted relevant pages of the graduation booklet that contained his name.

The complaint was lodged after claims that the Sakaja’s was not among a list of Teams University graduates, given that a degree certificate is among requisite requirements for Governor candidates in Kenya.

“Among other qualifications and awards of excellence, I hold a Bachelor of Science in Management degree conferred upon me by Team University in Uganda, having satisfied the requirements of the award,” Sakaja stated.

Sakaja said that Teams University is duly recognized in Uganda, and by extension in Kenya.

He also dismissed names used by the complainant (Johnson Koskei Sakaja) to refer to him, noting that his only name is Sakaja Johnson  Arthur.

Sakaja further asked IEBC to dismiss the complaint as it was filed outside the prescribed timeliness.

According Sakaja, the deadline for filing a dispute lapsed on June 8, 2022.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“The complaints herein are legally incompetent, fatally detective and procedurally untenable having been lodged outside the prescribed statutory timelines,” he stated.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Wanjigi demands hearing date for his dispute with IEBC, says matter overdue

Wanjigi protested the move by Chebukati to lock him out of the August 9 presidential race terming it as discriminative.

5 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

IEBC to deploy satellite modems in 1,111 polling centres outside 3G spectrum

The commission resorted to the use of satellite technology after the National Assembly rejected revised regulations that would have allowed polling officials to relay...

4 days ago

Kenya

IEBC to conduct simulation exercise on election results transmission

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 9 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is on Thursday set to conduct a simulation exercise for the electronic...

4 days ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Blinken lauds IEBC for successful registration of presidential candidates

Nairobi, Kenya, June 9 – The United States Secretary of State Anthony Blinken has commended the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) for the...

4 days ago

Kenya

160 election disputes filed with IEBC after registration exercise – Chebukati

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 8 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) says 160 disputes have been filed following the conclusion of the registration...

5 days ago

August Elections

Stand-off as IEBC declines to clear Sonko for Mombasa Governor’s race

MOMBASA, Kenya, Jun 7 – There was a stand-off at the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) offices in Mombasa on Tuesday after it...

6 days ago

August Elections

Wanjigi, Aukot, Kigame to sue IEBC for barring them from presidential race

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 7 – Presidential aspirants Jimi Wanjigi of Safina Party, Thirdway Alliance’s Ekuru Aukot and Agano Party’s Reuben Kigame say they will...

6 days ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Sakaja cleared for City Hall race to face Igathe

Sakaja presented his documents for verification at Kasarani Gymnasium on Tuesday and was given clearance by the Nairobi County Returning Officer Albert Gogo.

6 days ago