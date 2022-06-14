Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Senator Johnson Sakaja.

Top stories

Sakaja on UoN alumni list despite reports he did not complete Actuarial Science degree

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya June 14 – The controversy surrounding Senator Johnson Sakaja’s degree has taken a new twist after the University of Nairobi listed him as an alumnus.

A search on the website’s alumni section shows that Sakaja graduated with a degree in Actuarial Science, despite reports that he did not complete his studies there.

While seeking IEBC clearance for the Nairobi gubernatorial seat, Sakaja presented a degree from Teams University in what has kicked a storm after reports that it is not genuine.

A petition is already pending at the IEBC Disputes tribunal, seeking to invalidate his clearance on grounds that the Teams University degree is not genuine.

But with the University of Nairobi listing him as an alumni, it begs the question why he did not present the institution’s degree.

Those who know him, however, say he did not complete his studies at the University of Nairobi which was not immediately available to clarify on why it listed him on its alumni list.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

August Elections

Raila’s University degree should also be scrutinised – UDA

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 14 – The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has now poked holes into the academic qualifications of Azimio-One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate...

6 hours ago

Top stories

Kalonzo takes on Mutua over smear campaign, says Kenya Kwanza pact selfish move

MACHAKOS, Kenya Jun 12  – Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka has accused Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua of being among leaders who were pushing to have...

2 days ago

Top stories

Sakaja’s university degree stalks new controversy over missing name on graduation list

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 12 – Questions surrounding the authenticity of academic papers presented by Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja to the Independent Electoral Boundaries Commission...

2 days ago

County News

Karua warns Kenyans against electing leaders with questionable integrity

NAIROBI, Kenya June 12 – Azimio la Umoja- One Kenya presidential running mate, Martha Karua, today, continued to drum-up support for Raila Odinga’s candidature in...

2 days ago

August Elections

“Wee Bwana Kitendawili chanuka,” DP Ruto tells Raila over archaic agenda

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 11 – Deputy President William Ruto claims Azimio La Umoja – One Kenya Presidential candidate Raila Odinga is out of touch...

3 days ago

August Elections

Azimio plans to front one candidate in various elective positions – Karua

MURANG’A, Kenya, Jun 11 – Azimio-One Kenya running mate Martha Karua says by the end of June, the coalition will strive to have one...

3 days ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Ruto vows to deliver on two-thirds gender requirement within 90 days in office

Ruto pledged to make women equal partners in his government saying they will be the face of the Kenya Kwanza government.

4 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

PICTURES: Ruto signs Kenya Kwanza’s Women Charter

Deputy President William Ruto signed a Women Charter outlining his policy interventions should he form the next government during a forum at the Nyayo...

4 days ago