Sakaja on UoN alumni list despite reports he did not complete Actuarial Science degree

NAIROBI, Kenya June 14 – The controversy surrounding Senator Johnson Sakaja’s degree has taken a new twist after the University of Nairobi listed him as an alumnus.

A search on the website’s alumni section shows that Sakaja graduated with a degree in Actuarial Science, despite reports that he did not complete his studies there.

While seeking IEBC clearance for the Nairobi gubernatorial seat, Sakaja presented a degree from Teams University in what has kicked a storm after reports that it is not genuine.

A petition is already pending at the IEBC Disputes tribunal, seeking to invalidate his clearance on grounds that the Teams University degree is not genuine.

But with the University of Nairobi listing him as an alumni, it begs the question why he did not present the institution’s degree.

Those who know him, however, say he did not complete his studies at the University of Nairobi which was not immediately available to clarify on why it listed him on its alumni list.