Sakaja intensifies campaigns amid a cloud of uncertainty over suitability

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 14 — Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja has continued with his campaigns for the Nairobi Governor’s seat, despite the controversy surrounding the legitimacy of his degree certificate.

Sakaja, who seems unbothered by the claims that his certificate is fake, on Tuesday met with importers and traders of Mitumba (secondhand cloths) from Nairobi’s Gikomba to discuss how to promote the trade if elected to City Hall.

He met them alongside his Deputy Governor designate Njoroge Muchiri, at their campaign headquarters in Lavington.

“We have committed to protect and promote your business and ensure a pro-enterprise Nairobi,” Sakaja stated.

Prior to that Sakaja also had an engagement with Community Health Volunteers leadership from across the 85 wards in Nairobi.

Already an NGO has written to the DCI and EACC to investigate if the degree certificate he presented to IEBC is indeed authentic.

The NGO, Youth Advocacy Africa, alleged that they have evidence to prove that his degree was illegally procured, from Teams University in Uganda.

On Monday Sakaja maintained that his degree certificate is authentic, having been authenticated by the Commission for University Education, dismissing claims that he did not graduate.