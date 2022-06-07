Connect with us

Sakaja assured Nairobi residents that his goverment will work for the people and ensure the delivery of quality services/FILE

Sakaja cleared for City Hall race to face Igathe

Sakaja presented his documents for verification at Kasarani Gymnasium on Tuesday and was given clearance by the Nairobi County Returning Officer Albert Gogo.

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 7 — UDA Nairobi gubernatorial candidate Senator Johnson Sakaja has been cleared to run for the seat by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

Sakaja presented his documents for verification at Kasarani Gymnasium on Tuesday and was given clearance by the Nairobi County Returning Officer Albert Gogo

Speaking after presenting his documents, Sakaja assured Nairobi residents that his goverment will work for the people and ensure the delivery of quality services.

“Nairobi residents should avoid looking at tribe when voting. Let’s vote for leaders who have the interest of Nairobi at heart,” he said.

Sakaja assured his supporters that he will win the Nairobi seat and work for the people in delivering his promises.

“Our march is unstoppable, our faith unshakeable and our victory is inevitable. We must make Nairobi work,” he said.

The Senator added “We must restore our city back to its former glory by offering our people, order, dignity, hope and opportunity for all”.

Sakaja was accompanied by Langata MP Nixon Korir and his running mate Njoroge Muchiri.

