Show us your campus classmate, Ruto tells Raila

NAIROBI, Kenya June 16 – Deputy President William Ruto has questioned Raila Odinga’s academic credentials.

He said it remains unknown what Odinga studied and in which institution.

Raila is known to have attended university in Russia where he acquired an Engineering doctorate.

The Kenya Kwanza Presidential Candidate asked Odinga to make public his papers and who he schooled with.

“Leave alone our Gubernatorial Candidate Johnson Sakaja. He went to school and graduated,” noted Ruto.

An IEBC tribunal is handling a petition filed by a voter who wants him disqualified from the Nairobi gubernatorial race over suspect academic qualifications after presenting a degree from Team University in Uganda.

He told the Deep State to stop wasting time-fighting Sakaja as he will defeat their Jubilee candidate in the August polls.

“It is your candidate (Raila) whose education is questionable,” he explained.

Ruto was speaking today in Manga and Nyakoria in Nyamira County where he held several public rallies.

He was accompanied by Musalia Mudavadi, Moses Wetang’ula, Ezekiel Machogu, Sylvanus Osoro, Joash Maangi, Zaheer Jhanda, Cliff Ombeta, Shadrack Mose, Walter Nyambati, Mathias Robi, among other leaders.