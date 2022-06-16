Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Raila Odinga.

Top stories

Show us your campus classmate, Ruto tells Raila

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya June 16 – Deputy President William Ruto has questioned Raila Odinga’s academic credentials.

He said it remains unknown what Odinga studied and in which institution.

Raila is known to have attended university in Russia where he acquired an Engineering doctorate.

The Kenya Kwanza Presidential Candidate asked Odinga to make public his papers and who he schooled with.

“Leave alone our Gubernatorial Candidate Johnson Sakaja. He went to school and graduated,” noted Ruto.

An IEBC tribunal is handling a petition filed by a voter who wants him disqualified from the Nairobi gubernatorial race over suspect academic qualifications after presenting a degree from Team University in Uganda.

He told the Deep State to stop wasting time-fighting Sakaja as he will defeat their Jubilee candidate in the August polls.

“It is your candidate (Raila) whose education is questionable,” he explained.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Ruto was speaking today in Manga and Nyakoria in Nyamira County where he held several public rallies.

He was accompanied by Musalia Mudavadi, Moses Wetang’ula, Ezekiel Machogu, Sylvanus Osoro, Joash Maangi, Zaheer Jhanda, Cliff Ombeta, Shadrack Mose, Walter Nyambati, Mathias Robi, among other leaders.

In this article:, , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Top stories

PHOTOS: Karua electrifies Kirinyaga during Azimio campaigns

18 mins ago

Kenya

Detectives in Nakuru arrest bitcoin fraud suspects

Nairobi, Kenya, June 16 – A notorious gang that has been hacking people’s credit cards before using them to purchase bitcoins and convert them...

3 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

Kenya, Zambia commit to joint efforts towards removals of trade barriers

President Kenyatta said his discussions with visiting Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema on Wednesday focused on opportunities to harness the strong bonds of friendship as...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

New law establishes Scholarship Fund for children of deceased military veterans

The Act, which establishes a regulatory and institutional framework for the management of military veterans’ affairs, provides for the benefits to military veterans and...

4 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

President Kenyatta out to frustrate my gubernatorial bid – Sakaja

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 15 – Embattled Nairobi gubernatorial candidate Johnson Sakaja has blamed President Uhuru Kenyatta for his woes on his degree qualifications saying...

22 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Raila met all academic qualifications before being cleared – IEBC

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 15 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) now says there is no room to question the legitimacy of Azimio-One...

1 day ago

World

Uhuru will direct Azimo campaigns but won’t attend rallies: Kega

The legislator said President Kenyatta who is the patron of the alliance has enough foot soldiers to solidify the Mt Kenya voting bloc to...

1 day ago

Capital Health

Let’s Eliminate Stigma Associated With Mental Illness, Uhuru Says

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 15 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has emphasized the need for concerted efforts to eliminate the stigma associated with mental illness by...

1 day ago