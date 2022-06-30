Connect with us

The Alliance’s presidential flagbearer William Ruto will launch the much-awaited manifesto as a culmination of consultative and economic forums across all the 47 counties/FILE/DPPS

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Ruto to unveil Kenya Kwanza manifesto anchored on economic renewal

The Deputy President has anchored his blueprint on economic renewal, pledging to adopt a bottom-up, middle-out approach to stimulate growth and eradicate extreme poverty.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 30 — The Kenya Kwanza Alliance is Thursday expected to launch its manifesto at Nairobi’s Kasarani Sports Complex.

The Alliance’s presidential flagbearer William Ruto will launch the much-awaited manifesto as a culmination of consultative and economic forums across all the 47 counties.

The Deputy President has anchored his blueprint on economic renewal, pledging to adopt a bottom-up, middle-out approach to stimulate growth and eradicate extreme poverty.

The five-pillar manifesto will highlight interventions aimed at lowering the cost of living, protection of micro, small and medium enterprises, affordable healthcare and education reforms.

In recent days, Ruto who has been on an overdrive gear popularizing his presidential bid meeting different groups and signing charters.

He has since signed charters with women, education stakeholders, youth, people living with disabilities (PWDs) and representatives of the health sector.

Ruto will be the second presidential candidate to launch his manifesto after the Azimio La Umoja Presidential candidate Raila Odinga.

The former Prime Minister launched his manifesto on June 6, 2022.

Roots Party Presidential candidate George Wajakoyah was expected to launch his 12-point manifesto later on Thursday.

Agano Party Presidential candidate David Mwaure Waihiga is yet to publicly announce when he will launch his manifesto.

