Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
UDA presidential candidate William Ruto signs the Kenya Kwanza Women Charter at Nyayo Stadium in Nairobi County/DPPS

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Ruto signs Women Charter detailing policy interventions, gender inclusion key pillar

Speaking during the signing ceremony at the Nyayo National Stadium on Friday, DP Ruto committed to address the issue of the Sexual and Gender Based Violence (SGBV), Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) and vowed to ensure inclusion of women in leadership positions.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 10 — Deputy President William Ruto on Friday signed a women’s charter detailing policy interventions that his government will put in place if elected in August 9 presidential election.

Speaking during the signing ceremony at the Nyayo National Stadium on Friday, DP Ruto committed to address the issue of the Sexual and Gender Based Violence (SGBV), Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) and vowed to ensure inclusion of women in leadership positions.

“On behalf of the Kenya Kwanza I commit that an agency will be formed to directly cater for women’s issues. The agency which will be domiciled at the office of the President will be led by a female official. This official will also be sitting at the cabinet,” DP Ruto said.

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) presidential flagbearer further promised to actualize access to government procurement opportunities by ensuring that women-owned enterprises will automatically qualify for financing through a proposed Hustler Fund.

“I commit that the women will have a 50 percent access to the Sh50 billion Hustler Fund without any conditions or interest,” the DP said.

With the rising cases of teenage pregnancies, DP Ruto further committed to ensure a comprehensive return-to-school formula for teenage mothers through bursary schemes. He also committed put an end to ‘period poverty’ by providing sanitary pads to all girls for free.

Ruto, who is seeking to take over from President Uhuru Kenya, pledged to create an institute at the Kenya School of Government (KSG) to train women and build the capacity of women in leadership and entrepreneurship.

Bearing in mind that women form the largest proportion of population in the country, Ruto vowed to implement the entrenched of two thirds gender rule within the first three months of his administration.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Within three months of the Kenya Kwanza rule, we will put a mechanism to actualize the two-third gender rule and immediately operationalize that mechanism so that women don’t have to wait longer,” he said.

“While we went through the many economic fora across the country, we listened to the women of Kenya. They told us many things about empowerment, leadership, and they gave us examples of how they want things to change.”

Ruto also pledged to make women equal partners in his government, saying they will be the face of the Kenya Kwanza government.

He exuded confidence that the Kenya Kwanza government will have the most women leaders including elected governors going by the number of women his UDA party has fronted.

 “Will produce most elected women Governors, setting a record in Kenya,” Ruto said.

He pointed out that “The 2022 election is about the economy of the republic of Kenya and its people. The face of this election is a woman, she is called mama mboga.”

“Even before the elections, we already have a woman who has been elected as a Woman Rep in Kericho County; she is unopposed,” Ruto added.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

August Elections

The most formidable women leaders are in Kenya Kwanza – Ruto

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 10 – Deputy President William Ruto now says the Kenya Kwanza government will have the most women leaders if successful in...

5 hours ago

August Elections

Kenya Kwanza most popular in Mt Kenya region – Gachagua

NYANDARUA, Kenya, Jun 7 – Deputy President William Ruto’s running mate in the August Presidential election Rigathi Gachagwa has maintained that the Kenya Kwanza...

3 days ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Muturi, Nanok promote Kenya Kwanza agenda in Narok

The team led by National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi and Turkana Governor Josphat Nanok sat to listen to the residents who raised various issues...

3 days ago

World

PHOTOS: Ruto’s mega rally in Kamukunji

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 4 – Deputy President William Ruto has been cleared by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to vie for the...

6 days ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Kenya Kwanza bullish on winning State House in August

DP Ruto's running mate Rigathi Gachagua said that the Kenya Kwanza Alliance will prioritize the welfare of Kenyans including improving the economy and the...

6 days ago

Fifth Estate

Is it the end of the road for Kenya Kwanza with Kalonzo’s Azimio entry

Mammoth Crowds, political affiliations, and ethnic nationalism aside you, look at what is unfolding before us and there is no doubt that Raila Odinga...

June 2, 2022

Kenya

Ruto breaks protocol as he invites Karua to address dignitaries at National Prayer Breakfast

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 26 – Deputy President William on Thursday Broke protocol during the National prayer breakfast when he invited Raila Odinga’s running mate Martha...

May 26, 2022

NATIONAL NEWS

I ask for forgiveness from those I have wronged, I forgive those who hurt me – Ruto

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 26 – Deputy President William has asked for forgiveness from anyone he may have wronged, and forgave those who hurt him....

May 26, 2022