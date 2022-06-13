Connect with us

August Elections

Ruto says candidature has nothing to do with President Kenyatta

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 13 – Deputy President William Ruto now says his presidential race cannot be defined by President Uhuru Kenyatta despite the duo teaming up together in the 2013 and 2017 general elections.

In an interview on NTV, Ruto asserted that despite the Head of State supporting Azimio-One Kenya flag bearer Raila Odinga is his preferred successor, it will not interrupt his ambitions.

“My candidature has nothing to do with President Uhuru Kenyatta when I decided to support him and I have said this before it was a decision I made and I didn’t give him any conditions,” Ruto said.

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) flag bearer went further to mention that it was President Kenyatta who went against his own words by changing his mind and resorted to support his foe come friend Raila Odinga.

“It’s him who offered that because you are supporting me am going to support you. He is an adult, am sure he can decide and can change his mind. That’s perfectly in order for me and the rest is history,” he said.

Ruto revealed that his ambitions to clinch the top most seat in government began in 2007 but his quest were always toppled by other political interest.

“In the 2022 general elections I think am prepared enough,” Ruto stated.

President Kenyatta and his deputy have turned fierce foes often engaging in bitter public exchanges as the succession politics hots up. Kenyatta has publicly declared that he “won’t allow” Ruto to succeed him.

Kenyatta has mobilized his Cabinet to campaign for Ruto’s archrival Raila Odinga.

The March 9, 2018 handshake between President Kenyatta and his once-erstwhile rival Odinga sounded a death knell to the bromance between the Head of State and DP Ruto born out of a 2012 accord.

President Kenyatta had on many occasions stated that Ruto will succeed him once he exits office in 2022 but after the 2017 polls, the President adopted a different stance saying his choice of successor would “shock the country”.

