May 21, 2022 | UDA presidential candidate Dr William Ruto (right) with his running mate Rigathi Gachagua (left) in Murang'a/DPPS

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Ruto, Rigathi at Bomas for IEBC clearance to join State House race

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 4 — Deputy President William Ruto arrived at Bomas of Kenya on Saturday where he was expected to present his credentials to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) for clearance to run for the presidency.

If cleared, this will pave way for intensified campaigns in the last leg of the campaigns as he seeks to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in the country’s top seat.

Earlier, at his Karen home, Ruto said that his clearance will mark a new beginning for Kenya and the Kenyans at large.

“Today is defining moment for those of us who believe that this country deserves better than it is getting, for those who believe every Kenyan should have an opportunity, that every Kenyan and their dreams should come true,” he said.

“As we go to present our papers this morning this is the first step in a journey that will change the destiny of our nation.”

Ruto, was accompanied by his running mate Rigathi Gachagua (Mathira, MP), Musalia Mudavadi and a host of high-ranking UDA party officials.

Ruto presented a mama mboga as the proposer of his presidential candidature seconded by a boda boda rider in a move designed to symbolize his bottom up economic model which is banking on to secure the country’s top seat

Thereafter, Ruto who will be making his first attempt to clinch the presidency will stage a grand tour of the capital with seven campaign stops across the city which will culminate with a major rally at Kamukunji Grounds.

While taking a swipe to his political opponents, Ruto said that he will be seeking to deliver the country from what he described as “conflict of interest and state capture.”

“After today you will see what you have never seen, because we must liberate this country, we must get this country from the hostages of a few people, we must get this county out of conflict of interest and state capture. This country does not belong to the few, it belongs to 5O million Kenyans,” Ruto said.

