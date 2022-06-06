Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Deputy President William Ruto (left) and ODM leader Raila Odinga (right)/CFM

August Elections

Ruto, Raila, Wajackoyah, Waihiga to face-off in Aug Presidential race

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 6 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission has cleared for presidential candidates for the August race among them Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto.

Speaking during a press conference after the conclusion of the registration exercise, the electoral body’s chairman Wafula Chebukati says Agano party’s David Waihiga and his Roots Party counterpart George Wajackoyah were also cleared to run.

“The commission wishes to remind all candidates who are successful and those all over the country in the six elective positions to abide by the electoral code of conduct during the campaign period,” he stated.

However, the nomination certificate for Umoja Summit Party Presidential candidate Walter Mong’are was revoked after he failed to honour summons to clarify his academic qualifications.

“As the returning officer of the presidential election, upon discovery of new information on Walter Mong’are as relates to lack of academic qualifications, I invited him to appear before me today at 2.00pm to clarify the issue. He failed to honour my invitation and pursuant to regulation 43 (2)c of the Election General Regulations, I hereby revoke the nomination certificate of Walter Mong’are of Umoja Summit Party,” he announced.

Chebukati had earlier on invited Mongare to shed light on his academic qualifications after Safina presidential aspirant Jimmy Wanjigi questioned how and why the commission cleared him without a degree certificate.

Mongare who was the first candidate to be cleared by the commission failed to show up, prompting the disqualification.

All the 40 independent presidential aspirants were disqualified on technical grounds such as lack of requisite signatures and academic qualifications.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

This will be the lowest number of presidential candidates in August since the return of multi-partyism in 1992.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

August Elections

IEBC revokes Nyambane’s nomination certificate in Presidential Race

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 6 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has revoked the nomination certificate of Umoja Summit Party Presidential candidate Walter...

35 mins ago

August Elections

200 illegal guns, 3,000 ammunitions recovered in Marsabit operation – Matiangi

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 6 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi says over 200 illegal guns and 3000 ammunitions have been recovered so far in...

1 hour ago

Kenya

Drama as Wanjigi’s microphone switched off during exchange with Chebukati

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 6 – There was drama at the Bomas of Kenya on Monday after Safina party presidential aspirant Jimmy Wanjigi’s microphone was switched off during an...

3 hours ago

August Elections

Abdullahi cleared to run for Wajir Governor’s seat

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 6 – Wajir gubernatorial aspirant Siyad Abdullahi is all set to compete with his political rivals for the seat after being...

3 hours ago

August Elections

Lusaka cleared to vie for Bungoma Governor Seat

BUNGOMA, Kenya, Jun 6 – Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka has been cleared by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to run for the...

4 hours ago

August Elections

IEBC declines to clear Wanjigi for lack of degree certificate

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 6- The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has declined to clear Safina presidential aspirant Jimi Wanjigi to contest in the...

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kisii Police recover pangas, reflector jacket hidden near IEBC offices

KISII, Kenya, Jun 6 – Police officers in Kisii on Monday recovered pangas and a reflector jacket hidden in a thicket near County Independent...

6 hours ago

August Elections

Kang’ata suffers setback after IEBC declines to clear him

MURANGA, Kenya, Jun 6 – Murang’a Senator Irungu Kang’ata has suffered a setback after the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) declined to clear...

6 hours ago