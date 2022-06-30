Ruto meets ex-Nigeria President Goodluck Jonathan on Aug poll Preparedness

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 30 – Deputy President William Ruto on Thursday met with former Nigeria President Goodluck Jonathan where they had an extensive discussion of the August polls at his Karen office in Nairobi.

President Jonathan who paid a courtesy call to Ruto was leading a delegation from the International Republic Institute (IRI) and National Democratic Institute (NDI) on the Pre-Election Assessment Mission.

“The Kenya Kwanza Alliance is impressed with the enormous interest shown by different observer groups on the August General Election. We are confident we will have a free, fair and most importantly, a peaceful election,” Ruto tweeted.

IRI is a nonpartisan, nongovernmental organization that promotes democracy worldwide and it has worked in more than 100 countries—in Africa, Asia, Eurasia, Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean, and the Middle East and North Africa.

The Washington based agency strengthens democracy by empowering citizens, bolstering democratic governance, and making leaders more accountable to their people.

NDI on the other hand is a non-profit, non-partisan, non-governmental organization that works in partnership around the world to strengthen and safeguard democratic institutions, processes, norms and values to secure a better quality of life for all.