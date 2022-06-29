Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Deputy President William Ruto in Tharaka Nithi, June 29, 2022. /COURTESY

August Elections

Ruto lauds Raila for committing to concede defeat if unsuccessful in Aug polls

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 29 – Deputy President William Ruto has exuded confidence that the August 9 general election will be a peaceful poll after Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate Raila Odinga indicated he will accept electoral outcome.

Ruto congratulated his main political rival for committing to accept the outcome of the presidential poll that will be conducted by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

“For the first time the ‘Kitendawili’ man stated that if he is defeated in the August 9 elections, he will accept defeat and go home. For the first time I want to congratulate my competitor for committing that he will respect the outcome of election and will concede,” he said.

During an Economic Forum Meeting in Tharaka Nithi, Ruto said the move by Odinga will ensure that Kenyans make their decision on the ballot without fear that violence might spark in the aftermath of the polls.

“I have done the same and every candidate should do the same. I am now confident that we will have a peaceful election. Kenyans will go to the polls and make their decision and they will know that they will be safe even after the elections,” Ruto said.

His statement came a day after Odinga said he is ready to concede defeat in the August Presidential election should he lose.

Speaking during a televised interview, Odinga pointed out that he is a ‘sportsman’ and will heartily congratulate the winner of the elections.

“I am the sportsman between me and him (Ruto). (Asiye Kubali Kushindwa si Mshindani) He who does not accept defeat can never be successful,” he stated. If I lose in the August election. I will be the first congratulate the winner.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Ruto has on numerous occasions taunted Odinga and challenged him to openly declare that he will accept election results should he lose the August duel.

He has thrice disputed presidential election results during the 2007, 2013 and 2017 editions claiming he beat his competitors.

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Handshake govt illegally auctioned Ports of Lamu, Naivasha, Kisumu – Mudavadi

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 29 – Kenya Kwanza Alliance Coalition now claims that the President Uhuru Kenyatta administration has illegally mortgaged of Mombasa, Lamu and...

32 mins ago

August Elections

Ruto hints at possible Kindiki endorsement as successor

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 29 – Deputy President William Ruto has hinted that Tharaka Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki might be his preferred successor come 2032...

37 mins ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Greek-based IEBC contractor to print ballot papers in Athens, designated backup printer in Romania

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) on Wednesday said the Greek firm known as Inform P Lykos had sufficient contingency plans to deliver...

39 mins ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

IEBC says ballot papers to be printed by Greek firm Inform Lykos based in Athens

39 mins ago

Kenya

Make Nairobi The Base Of Your African Interests, President Kenyatta Woos Portuguese Investors

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 29 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has rallied Portuguese investors, entrepreneurs and captains of industry to make Nairobi the fulcrum of their...

1 hour ago

Kenya

Kasarani OCPD Mwanzo appointed Nakuru County Commander over increased criminal activities

NAKURU, Kenya, Jun 29 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi has transferred Kasarani OCPD Peter Mwanzo to Nakuru as the County Police Commander. Mwanzo...

1 hour ago

August Elections

Kenya to secure two safe houses in Saudi Arabia at Sh70mn for those who lost their jobs

MOMBASA, Kenya, Jun 29 – The government has assured Kenyans working abroad of safety as plans are underway to have two safe houses in...

4 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Unity with Raila not out of convenience, but for Kenya’s sake – Karua

Nairobi, Kenya, June 29 – Azimio – One Kenya running mate Martha Karua has dismissed the allegations that her unity with Raila Odinga has...

4 hours ago