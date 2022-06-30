Ruto hits out at Govt Kazi Mtaani project, says has no long-term benefits

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 30 – Deputy President William Ruto has hit out at the government’s Kazi Mtaani project saying it will not provide a long-term solution to unemployment.

Speaking during the launch of the Kenya Kwanza Manifesto at the Kasarani stadium, the Deputy President also singled out the training of nurses in the United Kingdom project saying it will not be effective.

He cited ‘Human Capital’ as the single most important asset that the nation has and emphasized the need for it to be fully utilized.