Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Deputy President William Ruto. /COURTESY

August Elections

Ruto hits out at Govt Kazi Mtaani project, says has no long-term benefits

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 30 – Deputy President William Ruto has hit out at the government’s Kazi Mtaani project saying it will not provide a long-term solution to unemployment.

Speaking during the launch of the Kenya Kwanza Manifesto at the Kasarani stadium, the Deputy President also singled out the training of nurses in the United Kingdom project saying it will not be effective.

He cited ‘Human Capital’ as the single most important asset that the nation has and emphasized the need for it to be fully utilized.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

August Elections

Roots Party outlines use of marijuana that include body oil production

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 30 – The Roots Party has strongly advocated for the use of marijuana for various economic activities within and outside the...

29 mins ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Ruto heads to Karasani for manifesto launch as Wajackoyah stages showstopper on short notice

Supporters of Ruto's sponsor party -- United Democratic Alliance -- responded to the ensuing events with sharp criticism terming the decision by leading media...

47 mins ago

August Elections

Karua Kisii rally ends prematurely after teargas explosion

KISII, Kenya, Jun 30 – Chaotic scenes were witnessed Thursday at the Gusii Stadium during an Azimio – One Kenya rally which was graced...

1 hour ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Ruto meets ex-Nigeria President Goodluck Jonathan on Aug poll Preparedness

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 30 – Deputy President William Ruto on Thursday met with former Nigeria President Goodluck Jonathan where they had an extensive discussion...

2 hours ago

August Elections

82 people arrested for illegal oath-taking in Mombasa charged

MOMBASA, Kenya, Jun 30 – Some 82 people who were arrested on Wednesday in Mtwapa area on suspicion of planning to commit an offense...

2 hours ago

August Elections

CUE revokes recognition of Sakaja’s Team University Degree

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 30 – The Commission for University Education has for the second time revoked its recognition of Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja’s degree...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Sarah Cohen visits husband’s grave after succession case postponement

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 30 – Sarah Wairimu Cohen on Thursday made a visit to the tomb of her late husband, the Late Tob Cohen....

2 hours ago

August Elections

Igathe promises free lunch in informal settlement schools if elected Nairobi governor

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 30 – Azimio La Umoja Nairobi Gubernatorial candidate Polycarp Igathe now says he will focus on improving education and avail an...

3 hours ago