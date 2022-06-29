Ruto hints at possible Kindiki endorsement as successor

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 29 – Deputy President William Ruto has hinted that Tharaka Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki might be his preferred successor come 2032 polls, if the Kenya Kwanza regime clinches two terms.

During an Economic Forum meeting in Kathwana town, Tharaka Nithi County, Ruto stated that Kindiki has outgrown local politics and in the next ten years he will be groomed to take over the top most job in government.

He explained that in the ranking order of leaders within the coalition, Kindiki ranks 3rd and is well suited to take over.

“Speaker Muturi, Gachagua and I are age mates in the next ten years we will be retiring once we are done. Those who we will leave in charge is Professor Kindiki and others to continue with the journey,” stated Ruto.

Ruto further indicated that although Kindiki failed to obtain the 2nd most coveted slot within the Kenya Kwanza Brigade he is still in line as his political trajectory is now inclined towards national politics.

“I told you this guys is past the governors slots and most of you were not happy with that. This guy missed the running mate slot with a small mark and you guys want to take him in rounds here in the village.Someone who is number 3 in the national politics you want him to be number one in the village politics,” he stated. “You see you guys wanted to take things backwards.”

Ruto’s statement come months after Kindiki said he will not be available for any appointive slot after the August 9th polls, in the event Kenya Kwanza Alliance forms government.

Kindiki who missed out the running mate slots was rumored to have been a possible pick for Attorney General in the event Kenya Kwanza presidential candidate William Ruto wins the presidential election.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“I have taken a decision to take a break from elective politics. I will take the break to reorganize myself as I support my party to deliver the presidency,” he said at a press conference where he endorsed Ruto’s running mate pick, Rigathi Gachagua.

The Tharaka Nithi Senator further said he will not be seeking an elective position having abandoned his senatorial bid following consultations with the Ruto-led United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

“I have taken a decision to take a break from elective politics. I will take the break to reorganise myself as I support my party to deliver the presidency,” he said.

This is even as he maintained that he was not a quitter having decided to stay off from elective or appointive politics and instead support Ruto.

“I am not quitter, I instead make history. I’m just taking a break and will not run away from my country,” he said.

Despite losing the slot to Gachagua, Kindiki termed the process as fair saying he will remain loyal to UDA.