Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Wajackoyah who announced his planned launched on Wednesday, June 29, dashed to the podium as soon as Ruto's motorcade emerged on Thika Superhighway as he made his way to Kasarani from his residence in Karen/COURTESY

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Ruto heads to Karasani for manifesto launch as Wajackoyah stages showstopper on short notice

Supporters of Ruto’s sponsor party — United Democratic Alliance — responded to the ensuing events with sharp criticism terming the decision by leading media houses to spilt the screens for the two events as open bias by “Azimio Media.”

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 30 — Deputy President William Ruto arrived at the Kasarani Sports Complex on Thursday evening to unveil his presidential election manifesto as Roots Party presidential candidate Prof George Wajackoyah staged a last-minute launch to steal the show.

Wajackoyah who announced his planned launched on Wednesday, June 29, dashed to the podium as soon as Ruto’s motorcade emerged on Thika Superhighway as he made his way to Kasarani from his residence in Karen.

Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza Alliance had picked the June 30 date on June 8.

Supporters of Ruto’s sponsor party — United Democratic Alliance — responded to the ensuing events with sharp criticism terming the decision by leading media houses to spilt the screens for the two events as open bias by “Azimio Media.”

Eric Ngeno, a former speechwriter in the Office of the President fired the first salvo terming the move as a well-choreographed scheme to advance Azimio la Umoja’s agenda, an outfit led by Raila Odinga whose presidential bid enjoys the backing of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Wajackoyah, who alongside David Mwaure of Agano Party completes the list of four candidates cleared for the August 9 presidential election, has openly expressed support for Odinga’s candidature.

Ruto’s much-awaited manifesto is a culmination of consultative and economic forums across all the 47 counties.

The Deputy President has anchored his blueprint on economic renewal, pledging to adopt a bottom-up, middle-out approach to stimulate growth and eradicate extreme poverty.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The five-pillar manifesto will highlight interventions aimed at lowering the cost of living, protection of micro, small and medium enterprises, affordable healthcare and education reforms.

In recent days, Ruto who has been on an overdrive gear popularizing his presidential bid meeting different groups and signing charters.

He has since signed charters with women, education stakeholders, youth, people living with disabilities (PWDs) and representatives of the health sector.

Ruto will be the second presidential candidate to launch his manifesto after the Azimio La Umoja Presidential candidate Raila Odinga.

The former Prime Minister launched his manifesto on June 6, 2022.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

August Elections

Karua Kisii rally ends prematurely after teargas explosion

KISII, Kenya, Jun 30 – Chaotic scenes were witnessed Thursday at the Gusii Stadium during an Azimio – One Kenya rally which was graced...

44 mins ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Ruto meets ex-Nigeria President Goodluck Jonathan on Aug poll Preparedness

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 30 – Deputy President William Ruto on Thursday met with former Nigeria President Goodluck Jonathan where they had an extensive discussion...

54 mins ago

August Elections

82 people arrested for illegal oath-taking in Mombasa charged

MOMBASA, Kenya, Jun 30 – Some 82 people who were arrested on Wednesday in Mtwapa area on suspicion of planning to commit an offense...

1 hour ago

August Elections

CUE revokes recognition of Sakaja’s Team University Degree

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 30 – The Commission for University Education has for the second time revoked its recognition of Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja’s degree...

1 hour ago

Kenya

Sarah Cohen visits husband’s grave after succession case postponement

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 30 – Sarah Wairimu Cohen on Thursday made a visit to the tomb of her late husband, the Late Tob Cohen....

2 hours ago

August Elections

Igathe promises free lunch in informal settlement schools if elected Nairobi governor

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 30 – Azimio La Umoja Nairobi Gubernatorial candidate Polycarp Igathe now says he will focus on improving education and avail an...

2 hours ago

County News

Man aged 36 committed to 20-year jail term for defiling 15-year-old daughter

Benjamin Anganga Okumu, who appeared before Bondo Magistrate S.W. Mathenge, had been accused of having had the canal knowledge of the minor who is...

3 hours ago

August Elections

Mwaure hits out at Wajackoyah for encouraging marijuana use

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 30 – Agano Party presidential candidate David Waihiga Mwaure has condemned the Roots Party leader George Wajackoyah for encouraging what he...

3 hours ago