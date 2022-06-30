Ruto heads to Karasani for manifesto launch as Wajackoyah stages showstopper on short notice

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 30 — Deputy President William Ruto arrived at the Kasarani Sports Complex on Thursday evening to unveil his presidential election manifesto as Roots Party presidential candidate Prof George Wajackoyah staged a last-minute launch to steal the show.

Wajackoyah who announced his planned launched on Wednesday, June 29, dashed to the podium as soon as Ruto’s motorcade emerged on Thika Superhighway as he made his way to Kasarani from his residence in Karen.

Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza Alliance had picked the June 30 date on June 8.

Supporters of Ruto’s sponsor party — United Democratic Alliance — responded to the ensuing events with sharp criticism terming the decision by leading media houses to spilt the screens for the two events as open bias by “Azimio Media.”

Eric Ngeno, a former speechwriter in the Office of the President fired the first salvo terming the move as a well-choreographed scheme to advance Azimio la Umoja’s agenda, an outfit led by Raila Odinga whose presidential bid enjoys the backing of President Uhuru Kenyatta. Azimio Media being Azimio Media— Registrar of Broken Promises (@EricNgeno) June 30, 2022

Wajackoyah, who alongside David Mwaure of Agano Party completes the list of four candidates cleared for the August 9 presidential election, has openly expressed support for Odinga’s candidature.

Ruto’s much-awaited manifesto is a culmination of consultative and economic forums across all the 47 counties.

The Deputy President has anchored his blueprint on economic renewal, pledging to adopt a bottom-up, middle-out approach to stimulate growth and eradicate extreme poverty.

The five-pillar manifesto will highlight interventions aimed at lowering the cost of living, protection of micro, small and medium enterprises, affordable healthcare and education reforms.

In recent days, Ruto who has been on an overdrive gear popularizing his presidential bid meeting different groups and signing charters.

He has since signed charters with women, education stakeholders, youth, people living with disabilities (PWDs) and representatives of the health sector.

Ruto will be the second presidential candidate to launch his manifesto after the Azimio La Umoja Presidential candidate Raila Odinga.

The former Prime Minister launched his manifesto on June 6, 2022.