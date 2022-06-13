Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
March 7, 2022 | DP William Ruto engages Kenyans living in the United Kingdom/DPPS

Kenya

Ruto bashed for quoting non existent ‘Matthew 17:29’ verse

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 13 – Deputy President William Ruto confidently quoting a nonexistent verse in the Bible during an interview with NTV last night has left tongues wagging.

Ruto quoted the verse while explaining the narrative of how the disciples of Jesus asked him what he has for them given that they had left what they were doing for a living and followed him.

“Let me tell you Joe, even Jesus Christ, I know you are a good Christian, in Matthew I think 17:29, his disciples when they were following him asked him we have left our families and business since we used to be businessmen and come to follow you. What is in it for us?” Ruto stated.

The book of Matthew Chapter 17 has only 27 verses which then begged the question as to which verse DP Ruto aimed to quote.

It became apparent that it was just a small confusion as the verse which the second in command aimed to quote was Matthew 19:27 which quotes ‘Peter answered him, “We have left everything to follow you! What then will there be for us?”

The bible verse became the centre of debate in social circles as Kenyans elicited mixed reactions

Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu left nothing to chance in the quoting mishap by telling the DP ,”Mathew Chapter 17 ends at verse 27. Praise the Lord,” she quoted on twitter.

Ruto quoting the wrong verse has left him on the receiving end as he has portrayed a character a staunch Christian who never misses a sermon on Sunday.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Previously he has asserted that he intends to become an evangelist when he’s done with politics.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

DCI National Forensic Lab to be commissioned Monday

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 13 – The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) National Forensic Laboratory is set to officially be opened on Monday. President Uhuru Kenyatta...

12 mins ago

County News

Elect Governors who commit to people-driven County budgets 

Article 10 of the Constitution of Kenya 2010 declares that participation of the people is a cardinal principle of governance at national and county...

13 hours ago

County News

Govt urged to gazette traditional elephant migratory corridors

MOMBASA, Kenya June 12 – Wildlife and environmental conservationists now want the national government to gazette elephant migratory corridors in the country to protect...

22 hours ago

Kenya

Bring those responsible for Masimba deaths to book, Kalonzo urges DPP

KAJIADO, Kenya, Jun 11 – Wiper Democratic Movement Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has challenged the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to ensure all those who...

2 days ago

August Elections

Wajackoyah takes to social media to urge Kenyans to scrutinise Manifesto

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 11 – With the various Presidential candidates creatively seeking to gain popularity ahead of the August elections, Roots Party presidential candidate...

2 days ago

August Elections

Ngilu says Wajackoyah’s popularity gaining on Ruto

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 11 – Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu now claims that the Roots Party Presidential candidate George Wajackoyah popularity is gaining on Deputy...

2 days ago

Kenya

Mucheru defends govt over IEBC hacking claims

NAIVASHA, Kenya, Jun 11 – Information Communication and Technology (ICT) Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru has rubbished claims that the Government was planning to hack...

2 days ago

August Elections

Azimio plans to front one candidate in various elective positions – Karua

MURANG’A, Kenya, Jun 11 – Azimio-One Kenya running mate Martha Karua says by the end of June, the coalition will strive to have one...

2 days ago