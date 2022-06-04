Connect with us

Tharaka Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiku during an appearance at the Supreme Court/CFM

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Ruto appoints Senator Kindiki as his Chief Agent, Veronica Maina to deputize him

Ruto said Kindiki will be assisted by United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Secretary General Veronica Maina.
JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 4 — Deputy President William Ruto on Saturday named Tharaka Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki his Chief Agent in the August 9 presidential election.

Speaking shortly after being cleared by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), Ruto said Kindiki will be assisted by United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Secretary General Veronica Maina.

DP further said that the duo will double up as liaison officials assisted by and Turkana Governor Josephat Nanok, who will work closely with IEBC to iron out any electoral issues that may arise.

“I have appointed a professional lady and gentlemen to liaison between Kenya Kwanza and the Commission. Professor Kithure Kindiki will be my Chief Agent assisted by Veronica Maina and Nanok,” he stated

Nanok heads Ruto presidential campaign secretariat.

Prof Kithure Kindiki (left) who contested for the UDA running mate slot in the forthcoming general elections was is seen here at the party’s head office with Secretary General Veronica Maina (right)/UDA

The DP said that the Kenya Kwanza team has confidence in the IEBC, and called for fairness as they execute their mandate.

“We don’t want to be favoured, we want to be treated fairly like everybody else. We are not asking for what is more than fair and a right to us. All candidates should be treated fairly,” he said.

