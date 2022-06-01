Connect with us

Teresiah Wanjiku Ndungi was sentenced to 4 years imprisonment or a fine of Sh300,000. /COURTESY

Kenya

Rural Electrification employee who used fake certificates to get job convicted

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 1 – An employee of the Rural Electrification and Renewable Energy Corporation has been convicted of forging her academic certificate to get a job.

According to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) following this, Teresiah Wanjiku Ndungi was sentenced to 4 years imprisonment or a fine of Sh300,000.

Ndungi had forged a diploma and used it to get a job at the corporation.

“Teresiah had forged a Diploma in Archives & Records Management purporting to have attained it from the Kenya Institute of Management and subsequently used it to get employment,” the EACC stated.

The anti-graft agency indicated that “following investigations by EACC, Teresiah was charged with the offences of forgery, uttering a false document, deceiving a public entity and fraudulent acquisition of Sh479,021 being the cumulative sum paid as salary based on fake academic qualifications.”

It pointed out that the matter illustrates the increasing cases of forgery of academic certificates by persons seeking appointment or election to public office.

It stressed that it would continue to work with the relevant agencies in addressing this menace.

