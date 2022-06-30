Roots Party outlines use of marijuana that include body oil production

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 30 – The Roots Party has strongly advocated for the use of marijuana for various economic activities within and outside the country.

Speaking during the launch of the Party’s manifesto by leader George Wajackayah, Marijuana expert Dr Gwada Ogot out lined the various uses of the marijuana plant which include the production of oil to be used as an alternative to Vaseline.

“I appeal to every woman across the land who is aware that marijuana can produce marijuana oil that can be used to smear on our bodies other than Vaseline that the time is now,” he stated.

He indicated that the solution that the Roots Party seeks to provide is based on the concept of the Marijuana economy.

“There are three strands of Marijuana. Anybody will tell you that on the drugs that is sold over the counter, marijuana is one of them,” he explained.

He explained that 250 acres of Marijuana can produces 5.1 billion dollars per year and described it as the world’s most profitable plant.

“If we legalize marijuana the prices of food, oil, education and living shall go down,” he assured.