Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top

Kenya

Roots Party appoints Omar Lali Nationwide Coordinator of Beach Boys Association

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 24 – Roots Party of George Wajackoyah has appointed Omar Lali as its nationwide party coordinator of Beach Boys Association (BBA).

The appointment of Lali was announced by the Roots Party Deputy Presidential candidate Justina Wangui Wamae.

“Omar brings the beach boys vote who are many at times ignored in Kenya’s development agenda. Roots Party of Kenya looks forward to this strategic partnership,” Wamae said.

Wamae noted that Lali appointment will help the party’s agenda to revitalize the tourism industry in the country.

“Beach boys spur up the tourism economy as they are guides offering lengthy tours of the coastline and the marine parks. Others sell African souvenirs such as khangas, Maasai sandals and beadwork. Some of these traders display their wares along the sandy stretch,” she said.

Lali shot to fame in April 2020 after he was linked to the murder of his late girlfriend Keroche heiress Tecra Muigai.

Muigai is reported to have fallen to her death off the staircase at the Jaha Guest House in Malindi in Kilifi County where she was living with Lali.

Lali was later arrested and charged for the murder. He was however, later released after the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) dropped the murder charges citing lack of evidence.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Murathe endorses Wajackoyah’s Marijuana agenda,urges Raila to consider it

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 22 – Jubilee Party Vice Chairperson David Murathe has thrown his support behind the Roots Party presidential candidate George Wajackoyah weed...

2 days ago

Top stories

Wajackoyah to church leaders: Kenya does not belong to you

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 20 – Roots Party Presidential candidate George Wajackoyah has hit out at the Catholic Church for urging Kenyans to be wary...

4 days ago

Kenya

PICTURE STORY: Roots Party Presidential Candidate Wajackoyah’s family

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 14 – Root presidential aspirant George Luchiri Wajackoyah is a family man and a grandfather for that matter. The family of...

June 14, 2022

August Elections

Kenyans to work 4 days a week in our govt, Roots Party running mate Wamae says

NAIROBI, Kenya June 13 – Roots Party Presidential running mate Justina Wamae says should George Wajackoyah succeed in the August Elections to become the...

June 13, 2022

NATIONAL NEWS

My wife in the US, kids in UK will soon acquire Kenyan citizenship: Wajackoyah

Expected to launch his manifesto on July 2, Wajackoyah has proposed radical reforms including the legalization of marijuana to support its processing for medical...

June 10, 2022

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

State House race: Roots Party to unveil 12-point manifesto on July 2

Wajackoyah's manifesto will feature radical proposals to transform the agricultural sector including the legalization of Marijuana to support its use for medical purposes.

June 9, 2022

Kenya

IEBC to conduct simulation exercise on election results transmission

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 9 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is on Thursday set to conduct a simulation exercise for the electronic...

June 9, 2022

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

I’ll scale up snake farming to generate revenues to pay Sh8.4tn debt: Wajackoyah

Wajackoyah who has also proposed the legalization of Marijuana for medical use said snake farming had the potential to generate sufficient revenues to help...

June 9, 2022