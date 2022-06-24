Roots Party appoints Omar Lali Nationwide Coordinator of Beach Boys Association

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 24 – Roots Party of George Wajackoyah has appointed Omar Lali as its nationwide party coordinator of Beach Boys Association (BBA).

The appointment of Lali was announced by the Roots Party Deputy Presidential candidate Justina Wangui Wamae.

“Omar brings the beach boys vote who are many at times ignored in Kenya’s development agenda. Roots Party of Kenya looks forward to this strategic partnership,” Wamae said.

Wamae noted that Lali appointment will help the party’s agenda to revitalize the tourism industry in the country.

“Beach boys spur up the tourism economy as they are guides offering lengthy tours of the coastline and the marine parks. Others sell African souvenirs such as khangas, Maasai sandals and beadwork. Some of these traders display their wares along the sandy stretch,” she said.

Lali shot to fame in April 2020 after he was linked to the murder of his late girlfriend Keroche heiress Tecra Muigai.

Muigai is reported to have fallen to her death off the staircase at the Jaha Guest House in Malindi in Kilifi County where she was living with Lali.

Lali was later arrested and charged for the murder. He was however, later released after the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) dropped the murder charges citing lack of evidence.