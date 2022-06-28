Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Rigathi Gachagua when he hit out at the Govt over laxity in security. /COURTESY

Kenya

Rigathi faults govt’s ‘slow response’ to insecurity incidents

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 28 – Kenya Kwanza Deputy Presidential candidate Rigathi Gachagua has escalated his war with the government this time accusing it of being sluggish in the manner in which it handled past insecurity cases in the country.

Gachagua has in particular singled out President Uhuru Kenyatta and Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi whom he blamed of being negligent in their respective roles.

While referencing the past Laikipia insecurity cases, Gachagua regretted that it was unfortunate innocent Kenyans lost their lives through insecurity yet the Head of State and Matiangi failed to act promptly at the time when they were required to.

“I was a personal assistant to President Kenyatta for seven years and this one time I called him and told him that he had failed Kenyans especially the people of Laikipia who elected him,” he said.

“The Interior Minister who is also tasked to deal with such insecurity cases was negligent. He claims to be a performer but I want to tell Kenyans that his job is just to get fat,” Gachagua said on Tuesday during the alliance’s economic forum in the region.

Gachagua noted he and the people of Laikipia will forgive the Head of State for many other wrongs but not on the deaths that were caused by the insecurity in the region.

“We will forgive the President for ruining the economy, for bringing on board the opposition in the government but we will not forgive him for sitting and watching the deaths that occurred in Laikipia yet the country has enough police force and the military,” he said.

Some parts of Laikipia have been experiencing insecurity since 2021 when bandits invaded some conservancies leading to the deaths of police officers and civilians.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Thousands more have been displaced in the ensuing chaos.

In September, Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi declared a dusk-to-dawn curfew within Laikipia Nature Conservancy to pave way for a security operation to flush out criminal elements from the area.

The decision followed a meeting of the National Security Council (NSC) chaired by President Kenyatta after weeks of escalating insecurity.

The NSC meeting resolved that the “Laikipia Nature Conservancy and its environs be immediately declared as a disturbed area and therefore a security operation zone.”

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Stop meddling with my campaign, Wajackoyah tells Matiangi over marijuana debate

Wajackoyah, who was campaigning in Kisumu, said that government officials have no authority to question his manifesto. 

1 hour ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Kenya Kwanza unveils social media campaign ahead of Thursday manifesto launch

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 28 – The Kenya Kwanza Alliance has rolled out a social media campaign ahead of Thursday’s unveiling of their manifesto.  Deputy...

4 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Azimio Council ratifies undisclosed zoning plan as sibling wars escalate

The decision was reached Friday when Azimio Party Leader Raila Odinga convened a meeting at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre in Nairobi to discuss the...

4 days ago

Kenya

President Kenyatta In Kigali For Commonwealth Meeting

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 24 – President Uhuru Kenyatta arrived in Kigali, Rwanda, Thursday evening to attend the 26th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM). On...

4 days ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

How we run race more important than results, President Kenyatta tells politicians

Nairobi, Kenya, Jun 23-President Uhuru Kenyatta says the World Rally Championship (WRC) Safari Rally teaches competitive values in winning and losing ahead of the...

5 days ago

Kenya

President Kenyatta warns men against misusing land sale proceeds at the expense of their families

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 22 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has warned men against spending money on secret lovers at the expense of their families. During...

6 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Kenyatta kicks off issuance of 1 million title deeds

President Kenyatta directed the Cabinet Secretaries for Lands and Interior to come up with a programme that will involve other Cabinet Secretaries in the...

6 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Host community needs at the centre of comprehensive refugee response framework: Matiangi

Matiangi made the remarks in a speech read on his behalf by the Ministry’s Chief Administrative Secretary Winnie Guchu during the world refugee day...

6 days ago