Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Ranguma said that the ambitious street electrification project has generated a fair share of political discourse, with politicians angling to claim credit for the same/FILE

August Elections

Ranguma cleared to run as Kisumu gubernatorial race takes shape

Published

KISUMU, Kenya, Jun 6 – Former Kisumu County Governor Jack Ranguma has been cleared by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to run for the gubernatorial seat.

Ranguma who lost to Anyang Nyong’o in 2017 is seeking to recapture the seat on a Movement for Democracy and Growth (MDG) ticket.

Speaking at Tom Mboya Labour College in Kisumu after being cleared, Ranguma vowed to give his opponents a run for their money as campaigns for the top seat take shape.

He said his main agenda will be to complete projects he started during his first term in office, accusing the incumbent of abandoning them despite having consumed billions of public funds.

“These projects were identified by the community but unfortunately they have been run down while others have been abandoned,” he said.

His administration, he added, will fast rack clearance of pending bills to ensure that money allocated to the county government is channeled towards development.

He accused Prof. Anyang Nyong’o’s administration of runaway corruption which has seen the county’s economy drop leading to the suffering of small-scale traders in the area.

Some of the projects the Nyong’o administration takes pride in, he said, were initiated during his tenure.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He pointed out the upgrading of Kisumu city aesthetics through the World Bank (WB) funded Kenya Urban Project (KUP) which was signed in 1016 when he was governor.

If elected in August, Ranguma vowed to wipe out corruption in the county government systems and at the same time restore assets and facilities grabbed from the devolved unit.

Some of the projects including relocation of Kachok dumpsite and upgrading of Kibuye Market, he said, were a sham since the land had been allocated to individuals.

“We have information that private individuals are holding title deeds for the Kachok dumpsite land and Kibuye market land. When we get to the office our priority shall be to repossess these county government assets,” he said.

So far three candidates, the incumbent Prof. Anyang Nyong’o, former Governor Jack Ranguma and business lady Awuor Meso have been cleared.

Ranguma has received backing from Kisumu Senator Fred Outa, former County Assembly Speaker Onyango Oloo and former East Africa Community (EAC) Cabinet Administrative Secretary (CAS) Ken Obura who withdrew from the race.

The four have vowed to rally their supporters and ensure that Nyong’o is voted out.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

August Elections

Orengo promises to overhaul governance in Siaya

SIAYA, Kenya, Jun 6 – Siaya Senator, James Orengo has promised to ensure good governance in the county government within his first one hundred...

15 mins ago

August Elections

Waiguru cleared to defend her seat in the August elections

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 6 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has cleared Kirinyaga Governor Ann Waiguru to defend her seat despite her...

22 mins ago

Kenya

Governor Mandago questioned by DCI over alleged criminal activities

UASIN GISHU, Kenya, Jun 6 – Uasin Gishu Governor Jackson Mandago on Monday spent six hours at the Regional Directorate if Criminal Investigation (DCI)...

40 mins ago

August Elections

Court suspends order disqualifying Sonko from Mombasa Governor race

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 6 – A three judge bench has lifted interim orders barring Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko from presenting his nomination papers...

47 mins ago

August Elections

Ruto, Raila, Wajackoyah, Waihiga to face-off in Aug Presidential race

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 6 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission has cleared four presidential candidates for the August race among them Raila Odinga...

1 hour ago

August Elections

IEBC revokes Nyambane’s nomination certificate in Presidential Race

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 6 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has revoked the nomination certificate of Umoja Summit Party Presidential candidate Walter...

2 hours ago

August Elections

200 illegal guns, 3,000 ammunitions recovered in Marsabit operation – Matiangi

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 6 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi says over 200 illegal guns and 3000 ammunitions have been recovered so far in...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Drama as Wanjigi’s microphone switched off during exchange with Chebukati

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 6 – There was drama at the Bomas of Kenya on Monday after Safina party presidential aspirant Jimmy Wanjigi’s microphone was switched off during an...

4 hours ago