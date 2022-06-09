Raila’s chief agent confronts Guliye at Bomas during transmission of mock results

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 9 — Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga’s Chief Agent caused drama at the National Tallying Centre of Thursday as he discredited the electoral agency’s technology terming it as slow.

Saitabao Ole Kanchory engaged Abdi Guliye in an heated exchange over the pace of a mock transmission exercise.

The Independent and Electoral Commission (IEBC) had just commenced the transmission of mock presidential election results when Kanchory rose to challenge the process.

Guliye dismissed Kanchory’s assertions asking him not to politicize the exercise.

IEBC rolled out the mock exercise on Thursday afternoon with 2,900 polling centers set to transmit scanned copies of Forms 34A, the statutory results slip for presidential election results.

