Raila Odinga.

August Elections

Raila to seal loops in procurement, use collections to cater for Sh6,000 stipend

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 28 – Azimio-One Kenya coalition Presidential candidate Raila Odinga and his running mate Martha Karua say their government will use money recovered by sealing loopholes in procurement processes to pay the Sh6,000 promised to poor families.

Speaking during a live interview session, Odinga indicated that his government if successful in the August election will also rely on collections to fulfil this pledge.

He stated that an estimated Sh144 billion per year will be used in this endeavor.

He further explained that his government will rely on data from the Kenya Bureau of Statistics to select beneficiaries of the Sh6,000 monthly stipend under its ambitious social protection fund should it win the August polls.

He vowed to lower the cost of living in the first 100 days in office if successful in his presidential bid.

“An individual in Kenya is considered to be living below the poverty line if their monthly food and non-food expenditure is Sh3,252 and Sh5,995 in rural and urban areas respectively,” he said.

He stated that deserving households are the vulnerable living below the poverty line.

“There are events that have taken place in other parts of the world which in themselves are major contributory factors to the rise in the cost of living around the world,” he stated.

He pointed out that the beneficiaries have already been profiled by the KNBS and found to be about 2,000 families.

This, he said, translates to about eight million people if on average a family consists four members.

