ODM leader Raila Odinga with Narc Kenya's Martha Karua when she joined his Azimio La Umoja support him for the presidency in the August elections. /MOSES MUOKI

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Raila to Ruto: Don’t be hypocritical, just resign

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 28 – Azimio-One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate Raila Odinga has called on his arch political rival Deputy President William Ruto to stop being hypocritical by claiming he is not in government.

Odinga during a televised interview on Tuesday stated that the sentiments by Ruto in his response to the high cost of living where he turns the heat back to President Uhuru Kenyatta saying it was him who took away his duties and gave other people

“You cannot say you are not in government but you are earning a salary from the same government, if that is not hypocrisy then I don’t know what hypocrisy is,” he said.

Odinga asked Ruto to stop saying he is in government following the March 2018 handshake between him and his foe turn friend President Kenyatta.

The Azimio flagbearer emphasized that until Ruto resigns following the footsteps of Jaramogi Oginga , he should squarely take the blame on the high cost of living in the Jubilee Administration.

“It’s unfair to make a blanket condemnation on government so for somebody who is earning a salary and has over 250 police security officers defending him and is using government vehicles to do campaigns to come out and say he is not government,” he stated.

“Ati ask kitendawili man ndio anajua yeye ndio ako ndani ya serikali,mimi nitolewa kwa serikali. Kama ulitolewa kwa serikali (Go ask the kitendwali man he is the one in government I was ejected from the governmnet.If yu were removed from government ) you do the decent thing that most decent people. You resign and become an ordinary person,” Odinga stated.

Ruto  has maintained that he will not resign despite calls by President Uhuru Kenyatta and his handshake partner Raila Odinga pushing him to exit government.

He insisted that the demands for him to resign are totally unfounded as he has not failed to deliver in any given government assignment assigned to him.

“I want to ask them to point out any single assignment, any advice or any call that the President directed to my office and failed. I have discharged all responsibilities that the President directed to me or to my office accordingly,” he said.

President Kenyatta had accused him of doing nothing to help in addressing the rising cost of living.

Ruto further castigated Odinga asking him to resign saying that he nothing to offer to Kenyans and should retire with President Kenyatta come August 9th.

“You are old enough to retire from politics and go home,” said Ruto.

