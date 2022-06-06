Connect with us

Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga/FILE

August Elections

Raila to launch Azimio manifesto today

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 6 – Azimio-One Kenya Presidential Candidate Raila Odinga is expected to formally launch his manifesto, a day after he was cleared by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to contest in the August Elections.

Speaking during a meeting with the European Business Council last week Odinga stated that the manifesto will outline his agenda during his first 100 days in office.

The former Prime Minister and his running mate Martha Karua are expected to highlight their 10-point agenda which includes ensuring equality in resource distribution across the 47 counties.

Odinga has in the past events stated that his administration will implement measures that will make it easier for businesses to thrive within and outside Kenya.

The launch of the manifesto will come after Odinga and his running mate Martha Karua were cleared by the IEBC to contest in the August presidential elections.

Speaking after the exercise, Odinga called on the electoral agency to play its role in a free and just manner to ensure credibility in the national elections.

“We have confidence that the IEBC has got the capacity to conduct free and fair elections.  We therefore would like to urge you to live by the script and do exactly what the people of Kenya expect of you,” Odinga said.

Odinga further called on Kenyans to conduct themselves peacefully during and after the electioneering period even as he defended the media’s coverage of presidential campaigns as objective amid concerns of skewed reporting by a section of media houses.

“We would like to see a free and fair electoral process, we want this exercise to be done also in a free manner, we want Kenyans to be able on the 9th of August to freely express their will, to speak freely that these is what Kenyans want,” Odinga said.

He further pledged to conduct himself together with his supporters in a manner that conforms with the requirements of the electoral laws and laws.

