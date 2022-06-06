Connect with us

Raila and Karua at the Nyayo Stadium during the launch of 100-day manifesto, June 6, 2022. /COURTESY

August Elections

Raila to declare corruption threat to national security in first 100 days in office

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 6 – Azimio-One Kenya coalition party Presidential candidate Raila Odinga has launched a ten-point manifesto where among other things, he pledged to declare corruption a threat to national security in the first 100 days.

Speaking at the Nyayo Stadium on Monday night, Odinga vowed to establish a Corruption Surveillance Taskforce in the security forces within the first 100 days of being sworn in as the duly elected fifth President of Kenya.

Odinga further promised that his government will take the fight against corruption to the next level.

“Azimio government wants to face this dragon called corruption head-on to ensure that we can be able to do our things in a clean and fair manner. Kenya has a great potential. Kenya is a great country surrounded by neighbors with whom we want to work very closely with,” he stated.

He stated that his government intends to hit the ground running and implement interventionist policies that reduce the cost of living from day one

He further pledged free primary, secondary and university education should he win the August elections.

His manifesto also focused on the manufacturing sector, agriculture, healthcare and support for the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

His running mate Martha Karua stated that “tonight is about a new beginning and restoring dignity to all Kenyans through health, education, economy, and ensuring no one is left behind”

“We have been on opposing sides at times. But I have never doubted his conviction to fight for Kenyans and a better future for us all,” she stated.

Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka earlier began his remarks by giving his assurance to work hard to ensure that the Raila Odinga- Martha Karua ticket secures a first-round victory in the August polls.

Musyoka called for “unity of purpose among all the affiliates in the Coalition Party” and urged all Kenyans to rise to the occasion during the August polls as he expressed support for Raila’s manifesto.

Odinga will face-off with Deputy President William Ruto, Agano Party’s David Waihiga and George Wajackoyah of the Roots Party in the presidential election.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) urged all candidates who are successful to abide by the electoral code of conduct during the campaign period

