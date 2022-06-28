Raila: Stop blaming Uhuru over cost of living

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Nairobi, Kenya, June 28-Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition Presidential flag bearer Raila Odinga has defended President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration against accusations of failing to tame the high cost of living.

Speaking Tuesday in a televised interview, Odinga took a swipe at Deputy President William Ruto and his allies for what he described as ‘politicizing the cost of living despite being part of the government.’

“Some people are really trying to divert the attention of the public, playing populist politics with the cost of living. But the facts are that we (Kenya) did not harvest enough to satisfy the demands and needs of the country,” Odinga said.

He further attributed the current situation to other external factors around the world including the Russia-Ukraine war noting that other countries are also going through similar challenges.

When asked if he had discussed the issue with President Kenyatta, Odinga confirmed doing so but pointed out that the Head of State has been facing other challenges in his administration including the disagreement with his Deputy which he argues has affected service delivery.

“The major problem they have right now that the current government is not walking together. Half of the government has been on a mission to oppose what the current administration is doing. They are playing politics with the lives of Kenyans,” Odinga said in reference to the Kenya Kwanza coalition.

Odinga said he is not part of the government and all he can do is offer advise to the Head of State without interfering.

He added that DP Ruto should stop blaming the government over the current high cost of living condition in the country while reaping benefits from the same government.

“It’s unfair to lay blanket blame. Somebody who is earning a salary, has got over 250 security officers from the government defending him. He is using government vehicles and equipment to do the campaigns, to come out to say he is not in government and say ask mtu wa kitendawili ndio anajua,” he said.

The Azimio Presidential flag bearer said that Kenyans know very well that he is not in government and does not earn a salary or allowances from it adding that all he can do is offer advise which he said may not be necessarily implemented.

Odinga’s running mate, Martha Karua on her part said that Ruto should also take the blame for any government failures just like he associates himself with its gains.

“You can not also choose which part you will claim credit for and which part you disown. If somebody is standing in podium and telling people that I have influenced this to happen in government they must also take the blame for any shortcoming of government,” Karua said.