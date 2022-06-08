Raila proposes formation of Highway Patrol Authority to enforce traffic compliance

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 8 – Azimio-One Kenya Coalition Party Presidential candidate, Raila Odinga has proposed the creation of a Highway Patrol Unit under the National Police Service.

According to Odinga, the unit which will be situated in all parts of the country will enforce traffic safety compliance on highways to reduce the number of accidents.

He was speaking during the burial of Stellah Memusi, wife to Member of Parliament of Kajiado Central Elijah Memusi who died in a road accident along the Athi River-Namanga road on Tuesday last week.

“The car was left three days on the road, that is something that should not happen in our country, in other countries, there is a unit called Highway Patrol that is responsible for traffic safety on highways that does not take even more than 3 hours to tow a car, it is important for our police to promptly do the same,” Odinga said.

According to Police, Stellah’s car hit the rear right side angle of a stationary trailer that had been left in the middle of the road for three days.

Jeremiah Lemomo, who is the aide of MP Kanchory, said Stella and the driver had left Kajiado as they headed to Nakuru to return their children to school after the end of the term.

“All was well when the two left with the children to school in the morning. After they left, I accompanied the MP to the IEBC offices in Kajiado for clearance,” said Lemomo

Odinga further proposed that livestock herders will be compensated in cases where wildlife attacks and kills their animals.

“We will bring the insurance of livestock, where if wildlife attacks your animals, you will get compensated and as well as get value addition where we sell the meat, use the skin to produce leather products and sell it,” he said.