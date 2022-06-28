Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Raila Odinga issues a press statement at his Capitol Hill office in Nairobi/FILE

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Raila promises ‘bottom-up development’ through Ward Fund rollout

Odinga, a fierce critic of Deputy President William Ruto’s bottom-up economic model upon which his presidential campaign is anchored, made reference to the approach during a campaign meeting in Garissa on Monday.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 28 — Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga has promised to fund development in county-level administrative units through what he now calls “bottom-up development.”

Odinga, a fierce critic of Deputy President William Ruto’s bottom-up economic model upon which his presidential campaign is anchored, made reference to the approach during a campaign meeting in Garissa on Monday.

“We will have a Ward Fund which is what I call bottom-up so that we have development at the grassroots,” the ODM leader said while drumming up support for his bid ahead of the August 9 presidential election.

Odinga’s campaign has been at the forefront dismissing Ruto’s clarion call for a bottom-up approach to reverse economic inequality which he has blamed to the prevailing top-down approach.

Ruto has also been advancing a middle-out approach which his team of economists led by David Ndii says will enhancing the middle class’ buying power to support job creation.

“The bottom-up, middle-out model has the power to turn millions of Kenyans at the base of the wealth pyramid into active and meaningful participants in the economy,” Ruto said in August 2021 amid sustained public debate on the bottom-up model.

Odinga’s men had at the time dismissed the model with some ridiculing the proposal.

“Lakini hii maneno ya bottoms up economy… Labda Peter Kenneth ungetafsiri… What is it is swahili?… (****) juu?” Raphael Tuju, Secretary General of the ruling Jubilee Party at the time, and presently Head of the Odinga Campaign Secretariat, posed during a forum in Gatanga, Murang’a County, in July 2021.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Police probe burglary at Nyali CDF offices

MOMBASA, Kenya, Jun 27 – Police in Nyali Sub- County, Mombasa County have launched an investigation into an incident in which area constituency Development...

15 hours ago

Kenya

‘My life is in danger’ Nyali MP Mohammed Ali says after offices are raided

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 27 – Nyali Member of Parliament Mohammed Ali now claims his life is in danger hours after his offices based at...

15 hours ago

August Elections

IEBC confirms submission of party lists by political parties

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 27 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commissions (IEBC) has confirmed that by midnight of last Sunday, it had received party...

16 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Aukot files petition to stop ballot printing citing shambolic vetting of presidential candidates

In a petition filed on Monday, Party Leader Ekuru Aukot has faulted the Commission for conducting the exercise without verifying the presidential and independent...

16 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

FORD Asili, Boniface Mwangi’s Ukweli Party fail to meet party lists deadline

Eighty-one other parties filed in time for the June 25 deadline according to the commission.

17 hours ago

County News

Alchemist joint on the spot again after bouncers filmed molesting a reveller

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 27 — Popular entertainment joint in Nairobi’s Westlands, the Alchemist Bar, is yet again on the spot after the facility’s bouncers...

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Atwoli renews fight with SRC over proposed 4-year salary review cycle

Proposed Remuneration and Benefits of State and Other Public Officers Regulations 2022 provide for a 4-year salary review cycle among other guidelines.

20 hours ago

Kenya

Tiaty MP Kamket acquitted in Incitement to violence case

NAKURU, Kenya, Jun 27 – The Chief Magistrate’s court in Nakuru has acquitted Tiaty Member of Parliament William Kamket who had been charged with...

21 hours ago