Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga speaks during the launch of his manifesto/Azimio TV

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Raila’s labeling of mitumba as garments worn by the dead sparks outrage

Odinga made the remark Monday night while outlining the Azimio manifesto at Nairobi’s Nyayo Sports Complex.
BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

Nairobi, Kenya, Jun 7 — Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga’s reference to second hand clothes as garments “worn by dead people” has triggered an aggressive online debate pitting the five-time State House hopeful against a section of Kenyans and policy commentators.

Odinga made the remark Monday night while outlining the Azimio manifesto at Nairobi’s Nyayo Sports Complex.

The Azimio presidential flag bearer argued that the importation of used clothes popularly known as mitumba has had a negative impact on the country’s textile industry as he promised to revive the lucrative industry.

“Our textile industry was killed through liberalization but then they brought Mitumba, it killed all our sector industries. Our people are only wearing clothes coming from outside the country that have been worn by people who are dead,” Odinga said

He pledged to revive primary production so that “our people who are importing mitumba can have good products to sale here.”

City lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi, SC, described Odinga’s remark as regretful.

“Is Hon Raila nuts…or what? What is the nexus btw Mitumba and dead people?,” he tweeted.

Former Law Society of Kenya President Nelson Havi who is eyeing the Westlands parliamentary seat on a UDA ticket dismissed Odinga’s remarks as uninformed saying a majority of Kenyans cannot afford locally produced garments which are expensive partly due to high production cost.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“60 per cent of Kenyans wear Mitumba clothes from Gikomba Market,” he said.

Odinga however clarified that he is not seeking to removing anyone out of Mitumba business but instead ensure that those who are importing the second-hand clothes get the first hand to market goods locally manufactured in the country.

“We will get the cotton, we will jinn it here, spin it here and we will make finished products here,” Odinga said.

Odinga noted that the move will boost youth employment in the country and empower them.

According to the 2020 economic survey released by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics, Kenya imported 184,555 tonnes of second-hand clothes with an estimated value of Sh17.8 billion in 2019 alone.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Africa

Prisons Service hosts regional infrastructure workshop convened by Red Cross

The three-day regional workshop which commenced on Tuesday will provide a platform to facilitate the exchange of experiences, best practices, and lessons learned in...

30 mins ago

County News

Govt rolls out third phase of Kazi Mtaani in Homa Bay, 6,842 youths engaged

Speaking during the launch of the exercise, Homa Bay County Commissioner Moses Lilan said the programme will cushion the youth from harsh economic times.

2 hours ago

August Elections

Raila to declare corruption threat to national security in first 100 days in office

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 6 – Azimio-One Kenya coalition party Presidential candidate Raila Odinga has launched a ten-point manifesto where among other things, he pledged...

15 hours ago

August Elections

Kiriara burns voter’s card as IEBC declines to clear him for presidential race

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 6 – Presidential aspirant, Muthiora Kiriara burned his voter’s card at the Bomas of Kenya after the Independent Electoral and Boundaries...

17 hours ago

August Elections

Ranguma cleared to run as Kisumu gubernatorial race takes shape

KISUMU, Kenya, Jun 6 – Former Kisumu County Governor Jack Ranguma has been cleared by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to run...

17 hours ago

August Elections

Orengo promises to overhaul governance in Siaya

SIAYA, Kenya, Jun 6 – Siaya Senator, James Orengo has promised to ensure good governance in the county government within his first one hundred...

18 hours ago

August Elections

Waiguru cleared to defend her seat in the August elections

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 6 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has cleared Kirinyaga Governor Ann Waiguru to defend her seat despite her...

18 hours ago

Kenya

Governor Mandago questioned by DCI over alleged criminal activities

UASIN GISHU, Kenya, Jun 6 – Uasin Gishu Governor Jackson Mandago on Monday spent six hours at the Regional Directorate if Criminal Investigation (DCI)...

18 hours ago