May 17, 2022 | Raila Odinga unveils Martha Karua as his running mate in the August 9 presidential election/CFM

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Raila, Karua set for joint interview to be televised across all stations tonight

During the interview, the duo is expected to enumerate their agenda for Kenya ahead of the August 9 polls.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 28 — Azimio La Umoja Presidential candidate Raila Odinga and his running mate Martha Karua are on Tuesday evening set to host a joint interview with all media houses.

Dubbed “Tuongee na Baba na Martha” the interview will begin at 7.30pm through to 9.30pm.

During the interview, the duo is expected to enumerate their agenda for Kenya ahead of the August 9 polls.

The former Prime Minister launched his manifesto on June 6, 2022 which listed a 10-point agenda his administration will tackle if elected President.

