Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
ODM leader Raila Odinga (L) and Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka (L)/CFM

August Elections

Raila, Kalonzo to campaign together in Makueni

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 11 – Azimio-One Kenya Presidential candidate Raila Odinga and his Wiper counterpart Kalonzo Musyoka are set to hit the road in joint campaigns beginning this weekend.

This is the first time the two leaders will be touring the region after Musyoka dropped his presidential bid and is back in the Coalition Party after accepting the Chief Cabinet Secretary position offered by Odinga.

With an estimated 1.7 million votes, Ukambani, which voted overwhelmingly for Odinga and his running mate Kalonzo Musyoka in the past two General Elections, is emerging as a political battleground with candidates leaving nothing to chance in their quest for a piece of the voting bloc.

The duo who have been out of the country are expected to hold a series of rallies in Makueni Saturday and move on to Machakos Sunday and Kitui on Monday.

Azimio-One Kenya running mate Martha Karua Friday joined Ukambani governors Kivutha Kibwana and Charity Ngilu in popularising the outfit in Makueni and is on Saturday expected in Kitui.

Karua urged all candidates under the coalition to support one of them in August General election.

Speaking in Wote, Makueni, Karua stated that with many candidates under the coalition vying for the same seat will give way to them being defeated by their competitors.

However, she urged Makueni residents to support Azimio Coalition under Raila Odinga saying if he clinches power they will benefit greatly.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

August Elections

Presidential candidates urged to attend organised debate

NAIROBI, KENYA, Jun 9 – The Media Owners Association (MOA) has urged all presidential candidates to participate in the organized debate ahead of the...

2 days ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Raila’s chief agent confronts Guliye at Bomas during transmission of mock results

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 9 — Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga’s Chief Agent caused drama at the National Tallying Centre of Thursday as he discredited...

2 days ago

Kenya

IEBC to conduct simulation exercise on election results transmission

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 9 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is on Thursday set to conduct a simulation exercise for the electronic...

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

ICT PS claims slot on Azimio-leaning govt axis with an online attack on Ruto

Ochieng who serves under ICT and Youth Affairs' Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru, a sworn adversary of Ruto alongside Cabinet colleagues Fred Matiangi (Interior) and...

2 days ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

UDA writes to NIS over the use of intelligence reports for propaganda

The Ruto-led party sought to understand whether Kibicho’s remarks were based on NIS data arguing that such reckless use of intelligence reports may jeopardize...

3 days ago

August Elections

Raila proposes formation of Highway Patrol Authority to enforce traffic compliance

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 8 – Azimio-One Kenya Coalition Party Presidential candidate, Raila Odinga has proposed the creation of a Highway Patrol Unit under the...

3 days ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Media told to take bias complaints seriously

NAIROBI, Kenya June 7- The Media Council of Kenya (MCK) has urged the media to take allegations of bias coverage seriously because they are...

4 days ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Trickle down is dangerous, Ruto says of Raila’s comments on second hand clothes

Nairobi, Kenya, June 7-Deputy President William Ruto has weighed in on the Azimio -One Kenya coalition party presidential candidate Raila Odinga’s reference to secondhand...

4 days ago