Raila, Kalonzo to campaign together in Makueni

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 11 – Azimio-One Kenya Presidential candidate Raila Odinga and his Wiper counterpart Kalonzo Musyoka are set to hit the road in joint campaigns beginning this weekend.

This is the first time the two leaders will be touring the region after Musyoka dropped his presidential bid and is back in the Coalition Party after accepting the Chief Cabinet Secretary position offered by Odinga.

With an estimated 1.7 million votes, Ukambani, which voted overwhelmingly for Odinga and his running mate Kalonzo Musyoka in the past two General Elections, is emerging as a political battleground with candidates leaving nothing to chance in their quest for a piece of the voting bloc.

The duo who have been out of the country are expected to hold a series of rallies in Makueni Saturday and move on to Machakos Sunday and Kitui on Monday.

Azimio-One Kenya running mate Martha Karua Friday joined Ukambani governors Kivutha Kibwana and Charity Ngilu in popularising the outfit in Makueni and is on Saturday expected in Kitui.

Karua urged all candidates under the coalition to support one of them in August General election.

Speaking in Wote, Makueni, Karua stated that with many candidates under the coalition vying for the same seat will give way to them being defeated by their competitors.

However, she urged Makueni residents to support Azimio Coalition under Raila Odinga saying if he clinches power they will benefit greatly.